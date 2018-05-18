Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday May 18 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Palestine Solidarity Day being observed in Pakistan

By
GEO NEWS

Friday May 18, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is observing Palestine Solidarity Day today (Friday) to express solidarity with the Palestinian martyred in the recent violence in Gaza.

The day is being observed upon the directions of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

In a statement, the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Pakistan will continue to support Palestinian brethren on every forum.

Special rallies and gatherings will be organised to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine and to condemn Israel's state terrorism in Gaza.

Global condemnations pour in as Gaza death toll reaches 60

At least 2,400 have been wounded in the bloodiest day in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since the 2014 Gaza war

Israeli troops shot dead dozens of Palestinian protesters on the Gaza border on Monday when the high-profile opening of the US embassy to Israel in Jerusalem raised the tension to boiling point after weeks of demonstrations.

In the bloodiest single day for Palestinians since 2014, Palestinian Health Ministry officials said 60 protesters were killed and 2,700 injured either by live gunfire, tear gas or other means.

'Israeli state terrorism should be investigated'

On Wednesday, Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi on Wednesday called for an independent inquiry into Israeli “state terrorism” in Gaza.

“I raised the issue of the massacre of Palestinians due to Israeli state terrorism in Gaza,” Lodhi said while speaking to the media after her address at the UN General Assembly during the Sixth Review of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.

Pakistan calls for independent investigation into Israeli ‘state terrorism’ in Gaza

Maleeha Lodhi says when reviewing UN’s global counter-terrorism strategy foreign occupations should also be taken into account

“Pakistan condemns the massacre of Palestinians and calls on the United Nations to conduct an independent investigation into the tactics used by Israeli forces,” Lodhi added.

Pakistan’s ambassador to the UN further said, “Israel is already an occupying power and peace has not been restored in the Middle East because of it.”

“No condemnation is enough of the brutal massacre of women and children by Israeli forces,” she added.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PM Abbasi tells OIC 'multi-pronged, well-considered' response needed for Israeli violence

PM Abbasi tells OIC 'multi-pronged, well-considered' response needed for Israeli violence

 Updated 2 hours ago
Construction of Karachi convent campus stopped weeks after groundbreaking by CM

Construction of Karachi convent campus stopped weeks after groundbreaking by CM

 Updated 3 hours ago
Another PML-N MNA defects to PTI

Another PML-N MNA defects to PTI

 Updated 5 hours ago
PM's statement more irresponsible than what Nawaz said, says Bilawal

PM's statement more irresponsible than what Nawaz said, says Bilawal

 Updated 7 hours ago
Imran says new government will deal with crisis-stricken Pakistan

Imran says new government will deal with crisis-stricken Pakistan

Updated 9 hours ago
NAB does not believe in vindictive or biased policy, says chairman

NAB does not believe in vindictive or biased policy, says chairman

 Updated 10 hours ago
Pakistan’s biggest surgical tower inaugurated in Lahore

Pakistan’s biggest surgical tower inaugurated in Lahore

 Updated 10 hours ago
PM leads delegation at seventh OIC summit in Turkey

PM leads delegation at seventh OIC summit in Turkey

 Updated 9 hours ago
Unique night cricket tournament takes place in Karachi

Unique night cricket tournament takes place in Karachi

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM