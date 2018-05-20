Six-member group, 'Kashmir - The Band', recently won a major singing competition and has since seen popularity soar

Kashmir - The Band just needed a chance to prove their mettle and a chance was all they got. The band, which auditioned for a music competition at the spur of the moment, went on to win the show and left their mark.



"We went as ordinary people and came back as stars," bass player Usman Siddiqui says.

From playing university gigs to being one of the five different opening acts at a music concert, Kashmir has now become the headlining act.

Band's lead guitarist Vais Khan and lead vocalist Bilal Ali performing at a concert. Photo: Facebook/Kashmir

And it's not surprising: their recent show in Lahore managed to pull in an impressive crowd and the band is now looking forward to playing more shows.

Hailing from Karachi, the band was formed in 2012 and comprises lead vocalist Bilal Ali along with Usman Siddiqui on bass and Shane Anthony on drums. Lead guitarist Vais Khan, rhythm guitarist Zair Zaki and Ali Raza make up the remaining members of the band.



An eclectic mix of people

Kashmir's drummer Shane Anthony performing at a concert. Photo: Facebook/Kashmir

Known for surprising their audiences, the band members take inspiration from different genres to create an original sound.

“We have six members in the band and each and every one of us is into different genres of music. So when it comes to making music, we all sit down and the entire thing comes together," Siddiqui explains.

Vocalist Bilal writes all the lyrics but everyone works on arranging the whole structure of the song.

However, the band is not worried that too ‘many cooks will spoil the broth’ as each member brings something new to the table.

From indie to progressive, they have experimented with everything and the result is in front of everyone.



Ali Raza while performing at a concert. Photo: Facebook/Kashmir





'Overwhelming response’

The band recently released a string of songs and is working towards their first record. The newcomers are looking to join the leagues of others who have become industry giants after being launched from the same platform.

They said that songs such as Sab Saath Chalain and Soch were initially released in 2013.

Khawaab and Soch which were re-released have had an “overwhelming response” with the same going for Sab Saath Chalain, an upbeat funky pop-rock song.



According to the band, their music might not change completely now but their fans can expect something different in the remaining songs of their upcoming record.

“There are six to seven songs on the record and we will continue to release a song every week, with plans to release the entire record in August,” Raza says.

The Big Win

When Pepsi Battle of the Bands returned last year for a second edition, nostalgia hit those who came of age at the turn of the century listening to Vital Signs, Junoon and Noori.

All hopes were pinned on the second edition: after all, there were talks of Fawad Khan's comeback and a new wave of rock bands making a name for themselves giving fans something to talk about for the next few months.

Bassist Usman Siddiqui while performing at a concert. Photo: Facebook/Kashmir

So it was no surprise that this time around we got eight amazing bands to listen to — ranging from Sufi to pop-rock. There was everything a music fan could have hoped for.

After an intense competition, Kashmir – The Band emerged as winners, and it was no surprise since the band had managed to outclass each of its opponents in every round.

Underground music culture in Pakistan

Speaking about the underground music culture, the band believes competitions such as the battle of the bands is the perfect way to showcase the raw, natural music talent that Pakistan has to offer.

The band believes the underground music culture is where all the real, raw talent comes from in Pakistan and it is a direct reflection of the diversity in this country.

Band's lead guitarist Vais Khan performing at a concert. Photo: Facebook/Kashmir





Emerging talent needs chances

The band is also hopeful that more chances will be given to new and upcoming bands and artists so they can share their music.

“It will be another five years or so, but we are definitely seeing a change in the music industry”.





*Title image courtesy: Ali Chaudry Films.