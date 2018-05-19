Construction of Convent of Jesus and Mary campus in Karachi halts midway

The under-construction site of a new campus of Convent of Jesus and Mary in Karachi's Clifton area. — Geo News

KARACHI: The construction of a new campus of Convent of Jesus and Mary, Karachi has been stopped, despite performing of its groundbreaking by Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah.



The paperwork for the construction of new campus of the institution known for imparting quality education had been completed by the various administrative departments including Karachi Development Authority, Sindh Building Control Authority and Clifton Cantonment Board.

The Sindh chief minister laid the foundation stone of the new campus, sprawling over 5,000 yards in Clifton Block-5, on April 25, after which the construction work on the site was kicked off.

However, only a few days passed that the construction was stopped allegedly on the orders of an influential figure, Geo News has learnt. Even the inaugural plaque affixed to the platform on the site has also been removed.

The Convent of Jesus and Mary administration approached administrative bodies and the government, but to no avail.

Reached for comment, the Karachi commissioner refused to speak to Geo News in this regard. The deputy commissioner also preferred to maintain silence over the issue.