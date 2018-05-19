Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Saturday May 19 2018
By
Web Desk

Pakistan bat first against Leicestershire in practice match ahead of England series

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 19, 2018

Pakistan team in a huddle during training in Leicester. Photo: PCB Twitter 

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first in a two-day warm-up match against Leicestershire, ahead of a two-Test series against England.

The Pakistan team consists of Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Sami Aslam, Usman Salahuddin, Sarfraz Ahmed, Saad Ali, Shahdab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hassan Ali, Muhammad Abbad and Rahat Ali. 

Fresh from a five-wicket victory over Ireland in the historic one-off Test, the team had been training in Leicester for the practice match before taking on England at Lord’s on May 24.

Pacer Mohammad Abbas, who has represented Leicestershire County Cricket Club, starred with nine wickets against Ireland – a performance that came as no surprise to Leicestershire Head Coach Paul Nixon.

“We know how much quality Mo [Muhammad Abbas] possesses and the skill he can bowl with,” said Nixon. “It’ll be great to see Mo back at the Fischer County Ground and to catch up with him before he returns in the middle of June after the Test series.”

The format of the practice match is two innings per side, with the side batting first in the first innings allowed to face a maximum of 100 overs of bowling. The hours of play are 11:00 local time (3pm Pakistan time) until 18:00 (10pm PST) with lunch taken at 13:00 (5pm PST) and tea at 15:40 (7:40pm PST).

More From Sports:

Pakistan’s Maaz Khan finishes as runner up in Wushu championship

Pakistan’s Maaz Khan finishes as runner up in Wushu championship

 Updated 5 hours ago
Chelsea future shouldn't depend on Cup final: Conte

Chelsea future shouldn't depend on Cup final: Conte

 Updated 7 hours ago
Former captains angry over plans to scrap coin toss

Former captains angry over plans to scrap coin toss

 Updated 10 hours ago
Afridi confirms playing for ICC World XI against West Indies

Afridi confirms playing for ICC World XI against West Indies

 Updated 16 hours ago
Sharapova wins Rome epic as Nadal makes semis

Sharapova wins Rome epic as Nadal makes semis

 Updated 20 hours ago
Nadal bounces back from slow start to reach Rome semis

Nadal bounces back from slow start to reach Rome semis

 Updated 21 hours ago
Mohammad Waseem appointed head coach of Sweden’s national cricket team

Mohammad Waseem appointed head coach of Sweden’s national cricket team

 Updated 23 hours ago
Unique night cricket tournament takes place in Karachi

Unique night cricket tournament takes place in Karachi

 Updated 24 hours ago
Root returns to number three to shoulder more responsibility

Root returns to number three to shoulder more responsibility

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM