Pakistan bat first against Leicestershire in practice match ahead of England series

Pakistan team in a huddle during training in Leicester. Photo: PCB Twitter

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first in a two-day warm-up match against Leicestershire, ahead of a two-Test series against England.



The Pakistan team consists of Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Sami Aslam, Usman Salahuddin, Sarfraz Ahmed, Saad Ali, Shahdab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hassan Ali, Muhammad Abbad and Rahat Ali.

Fresh from a five-wicket victory over Ireland in the historic one-off Test, the team had been training in Leicester for the practice match before taking on England at Lord’s on May 24.

Pacer Mohammad Abbas, who has represented Leicestershire County Cricket Club, starred with nine wickets against Ireland – a performance that came as no surprise to Leicestershire Head Coach Paul Nixon.

“We know how much quality Mo [Muhammad Abbas] possesses and the skill he can bowl with,” said Nixon. “It’ll be great to see Mo back at the Fischer County Ground and to catch up with him before he returns in the middle of June after the Test series.”

The format of the practice match is two innings per side, with the side batting first in the first innings allowed to face a maximum of 100 overs of bowling. The hours of play are 11:00 local time (3pm Pakistan time) until 18:00 (10pm PST) with lunch taken at 13:00 (5pm PST) and tea at 15:40 (7:40pm PST).