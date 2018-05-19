Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday May 19 2018
Royal wedding: Meghan Markle’s veil features flower from Pakistan

Saturday May 19, 2018

Meghan chose an elegant white dress with a flowy veil for the wedding

Prince Harry and actor Meghan Markle got married on Saturday in a grand wedding ceremony.

Meghan chose an elegant white dress with a flowy veil for the wedding. The American actress was dressed in a flowing white gown created by British designer Clare Waight Keller.

Just married: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle proclaimed husband and wife

The couple, who met on a blind date in 2016 and fell in love in a tent under the stars in Botswana, tied the knot at the 15th-century St George’s Chapel

The veil, according to the Palace, featured flowers from all Commonwealth countries, including Pakistan.

According to the royal family's official website, the flower selected from Pakistan is Jasmine.

The tiara worn by Markle, a diamond bandeau, was lent to her by the Queen, said Kensington Palace.

