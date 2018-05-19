Royal wedding: Meghan Markle’s veil features flower from Pakistan

Meghan chose an elegant white dress with a flowy veil for the wedding

Prince Harry and actor Meghan Markle got married on Saturday in a grand wedding ceremony.

Meghan chose an elegant white dress with a flowy veil for the wedding. The American actress was dressed in a flowing white gown created by British designer Clare Waight Keller.

The veil, according to the Palace, featured flowers from all Commonwealth countries, including Pakistan.

According to the royal family's official website, the flower selected from Pakistan is Jasmine.

The tiara worn by Markle, a diamond bandeau, was lent to her by the Queen, said Kensington Palace.