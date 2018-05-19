Just married: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle proclaimed husband and wife

Prince Harry and American actor Meghan Markle were married on Saturday in a much-anticipated ceremony, which supporters hope will help recast the 1,000-year-old monarchy for the 21st century.

The couple, who met on a blind date in 2016 and fell in love in a tent under the stars in Botswana, tied the knot at the 15th-century St George’s Chapel, in a castle that has been home to 39 English monarchs since 1066.

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, officiated the union of Harry, 33, sixth-in-line to the British throne, and Meghan, 36, a divorcee whose mother is African-American and father is white.

The Dean of Windsor conducted the service, which included two hymns and a performance by the choir of soul classic "Stand by Me".

Prince Harry told the Archbishop of Canterbury he would take Meghan to be his wife at a glittering display of royal pageantry. The American actress was dressed in a flowing white gown created by British designer Clare Waight Keller.



Prince Harry looks at his bride, Meghan Markle, as she arrives accompanied by the Prince of Wales in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for their wedding. Photo: Reuters

"I will," Harry answered when asked by Justin Welby if he would take Markle to be his wife, to love her, comfort her, honour her and protect her. The declarations were followed by a reading and the address, delivered by black US bishop Michael Bruce Curry.

The couple then said their vows, exchanged rings — a Welsh Gold ring for Markle and a platinum band for Harry — before the archbishop proclaimed them husband and wife.

In departures from British royal custom, Harry wore a ring, while Markle did not vow to obey her husband.

Prince Harry had earlier arrived at Windsor Castle accompanied by his best man Prince William. He was staying at a hotel with his elder brother, whose daughter Charlotte and son George, were among the bridesmaids and page boys.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (L) arrives with his best man Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, (R) at the West Door of St George´s Chapel, Windsor Castle. Photo: AFP

Meghan had arrived at the church with her mother, Doria Ragland, 61, with whom she had spent Friday night at a luxury hotel. The actress had entered the chapel unescorted, with 10 bridesmaids and pageboys — including Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

She was met by Prince Charles, who walked her down the aisle to Prince Harry. Her own father Thomas Markle, 73, a lighting director for TV soaps and sitcoms, pulled out this week, telling the US celebrity website TMZ he had had heart surgery on Wednesday.

Confusion over his attendance marred the build-up to the wedding, which had been choreographed for months by royal aides, and his name had continued to appear in the order of service till the wedding took place.

Meghan's tiara

The tiara worn by Markle, a diamond bandeau, was lent to her by the Queen, said Kensington Palace.

The Palace also revealed that her veil featured flowers from each Commonwealth country.





Celebrities at the royal wedding

Celebrities such as Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra, US media mogul Oprah Winfrey, actor George Clooney, his lawyer wife Amal, soccer star David Beckham and his fashion designer wife Victoria mingled inside the walls of the world’s oldest inhabited castle.

Serena Williams, Sir Elton John, James Blunt and Idris Elba were also among the celebrities in attendance.

George and Amal Clooney. Photo: AFP

Oprah Winfrey arrives for the wedding ceremony. Photo: AFP

Bollywood actor and Markle's friend Priyanka Chopra also attended the wedding.





Edris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre arrive at the wedding. Photo: AFP

Singer James Blunt (C) and his wife Sofia Wellesley (L) arrive for the wedding ceremony. Photo: AFP

The Middleton family, including Pippa and her husband, James Matthews, were also in attendance.



Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at the wedding. Photo: AFP

Victoria and David Beckham.

Serena Williams and Sir Elton John also attended the high-profile royal wedding.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex



Hours before the ceremony, Queen Elizabeth bestowed the title of Duke of Sussex on her grandson, a step that led to the American actress becoming a duchess after her marriage to Harry.

More than 100,000 fans had crammed the narrow roads of Windsor, about 20 miles west of London. Visitors had to pass through police search points set up around the castle. Hundreds of TV crews from around the world had descended on Windsor for the union of Harry and Meghan.

Modern Britain?



To some Britons, the wedding embodies a more modern Britain where race or background are no bar to even the most elite and traditional of institutions.



To others, it is an irrelevance or mild distraction from the schism of Brexit, which has deeply divided the United Kingdom; polls suggest that most Britons will not bother tuning in.

The British remain broadly supportive of the monarchy, albeit with a sense of mild irony about the pomp and pageantry that accompanies it, though most have deep respect for Queen Elizabeth after her 66 years of service as head of state.



Harry, along with brother William and his wife Kate, are at the forefront of efforts to modernise the monarchy by talking openly about their feelings.

"It is patently obvious - the more you say, the more you can be examined," said royal historian Hugo Vickers.

"Everything moves on gradually - but there are certain risks, and there is a lot to be said for maintaining the mystique."





With additional input from Reuters