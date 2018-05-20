Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday May 20 2018
#RoyalWedding: Meghan steps out in stunning yet simple Stella McCartney dress

Sunday May 20, 2018

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry — the newly-married Duke and Duchess of Sussex — leave the Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS
 

As the brouhaha calmed Saturday evening after the much-talked-about royal wedding, Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry made an appearance after a change of clothes.

Markle went from a shy, smitten bride to a stylish newlywed, exuding confidence in a bespoke, "lily white" halterneck evening dress designed by Stella McCartney — something quite on-the-point for a party.

She sported Aquazzura-made satin shoes with an intricate nude mesh and baby blue-coloured soles.

"She also changed up her hairstyle — and hair stylist — turning to George Northwood to create her effortless updo, after go-to Hollywood stylist Serge Normant created her bridal hair moment for the ceremony," according to People.

A detail worthy of mention was that Markle gave a heart-warming tribute by wearing an aquamarine ring one owned by Princess Diana, The Sun reported.

On the other hand, Prince Harry also looked different in a black tuxedo with a simple matching bowtie.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry — the newly-married Duke and Duchess of Sussex — leave the Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS
 

The duo swiftly drove to Windsor's Frogmore House, in a sleek silver-blue Jaguar E-Type, to attend a private dinner hosted by Prince Charles with the couple's closest friends and family.

Interestingly, since it deviates from tradition, the Duchess will be addressing the audience at the event in evening, as per CNN, which cited a comment from Kensington Palace. While the groom, best man, and the bride's father are known to speak at the reception, it is uncommon for the bride herself to address the guests.

