Can't connect right now! retry
business
Sunday May 20 2018
By
REUTERS

EU could compensate firms hit by US sanctions over Iran: French minister

By
REUTERS

Sunday May 20, 2018

French Minister for the Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire arrives at panel on the security-development nexus during IMF spring meetings in Washington, U.S., April 20, 2018.-Reuters (Photo: File0

PARIS: France is looking to see if the European Union could compensate European companies that might be facing sanctions by the United States for doing business with Iran, said French finance minister Bruno Le Maire on Sunday.

Le Maire referred to EU rules going back to 1996 which he said could allow the EU to intervene in this manner to protect European companies against any US sanctions, adding that France wanted the EU to toughen its stance in this area.

In 1996, when the United States tried to penalise foreign companies trading with Cuba, the EU forced Washington to back down by threatening retaliatory sanctions.

European firms doing business in Iran face sanctions from the United States after President Donald Trump withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

“Are we going to allow the United States to be the economic policeman of the world? The answer is no,” Le Maire told C News TV and Europe 1 radio on Sunday.

Le Maire added it was important Italy kept its EU budget commitments, in light of plans by Italy’s new coalition government to ramp up spending - which could put Rome at odds with the EU.

Comments

More From Business:

Pakistan's B3 credit profile supported by robust growth, potential: Moody's

Pakistan's B3 credit profile supported by robust growth, potential: Moody's

 Updated 14 hours ago
Oil prices rise with global markets after China, US put trade war 'on hold'

Oil prices rise with global markets after China, US put trade war 'on hold'

 Updated 15 hours ago
German companies worry Trump moving toward 'America Alone'

German companies worry Trump moving toward 'America Alone'

 Updated yesterday
China agrees to import more from US, no sign of $200bn number

China agrees to import more from US, no sign of $200bn number

 Updated 2 days ago
Top executive behind Baidu's artificial intelligence drive stepping down

Top executive behind Baidu's artificial intelligence drive stepping down

 Updated 2 days ago
Snail cream, smelly fruit: Thai cosmetics, food firms tap into Chinese tourism boom

Snail cream, smelly fruit: Thai cosmetics, food firms tap into Chinese tourism boom

 Updated 3 days ago
Uber scraps mandatory arbitration clause for sexual harassment claims

Uber scraps mandatory arbitration clause for sexual harassment claims

 Updated 6 days ago
Wall Street gains as trade worries subside

Wall Street gains as trade worries subside

 Updated 7 days ago
Nisab for Zakat deduction on bank accounts fixed at Rs39,198

Nisab for Zakat deduction on bank accounts fixed at Rs39,198

Updated 7 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM