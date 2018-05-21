Profiles of the Texas school shooting victims

Candles are lit behind images of the victims killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School during a vigil in League City, Texas, US, May 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

SANTA FE: Here are brief profiles of the people killed in Friday's shooting at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas. Thirteen others were wounded.



Jared Black, 17

Black had just turned 17 and had scheduled his birthday party for Saturday. He enjoyed playing video games, anime, and wrestling, and was in art class — his favourite — when he was shot dead.

Shana Fisher, 16

Fisher "was shy and sweet," the teen's mother told Texas media. "She had a lot of love in her heart."

As nervous families awaited news, Candi Thurman wrote on Twitter: "My niece Shana Fisher still hasn't been found. She was in the art room and some classmates have said she was shot in the leg."

She later announced Fisher's death and thanked well-wishers.



"Shana turned 16 on May 9th," Thurman tweeted. "She should be getting her first car, not a funeral."

Christian 'Riley' Garcia, 15

Garcia enjoyed water skiing and riding jet skis on a lake where his family would go on vacation. His death was confirmed by a cousin on Twitter.

"Today I learned about the shooting and come to find out my lil cousin was there. RIP BABY BOY I LOVE YOU! #SantaFeHighSchool," wrote the cousin, who goes by AJ.

Aaron Kyle McLeod, 15

Mary Baker, reportedly Kyle's great-aunt, posted Friday that McLeod killed in the shooting. Various social media accounts said that he died in his favourite class, art.

Widely shared pictures online show a red-hair youth with a gentle smile.

Ann Perkins, 64

A substitute teacher, she was known to many as "Grandma Perkins." A friend called her a "beloved teacher, family friend, & woman."

She reportedly looked forward to retiring.



A GoFundMe page to raise money for the funeral said that she "protected her students in her last moments."



Angelique Ramirez, 15

"Angelique's smile was contagious and brightened up any room she walked into," a family friend wrote on a GoFundMe page set up to assist her relatives. "In losing Angelique, her friends and family lost so much."

She was described as "a kind, compassionate and caring individual".

Sabika Sheikh, 17

A Pakistani exchange student, Sheikh had been due to return to Karachi in the coming weeks in time for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramazan.

"I kept calling her and sent her messages on WhatsApp. Never before had my daughter failed to reply," her father Abdul Aziz told AFP, fighting back tears at his home in the southern port city Karachi, just hours after he and his wife had their worst fears confirmed.

"We are still in a state of denial. It is like a nightmare," said Aziz. His wife sat nearby, visibly still shocked and seemingly unable to speak as friends and relatives tried to comfort her.

Chris Stone, 17

"Being a brother was his best job," Stone's sister Mercedez told CNN.

"Although he was the youngest, he definitely protected his sisters as if he was the oldest. He was always there if someone needed someone to listen or some cheering up."

Stone, a junior at the school, was "adventurous" and "willing to try anything", such as parasailing and jet skiing, Mercedez said.

A friend described him on Twitter as a "sweet and funny boy."



Cynthia Tisdale, 63

Tisdale, a substitute teacher and longtime paralegal worker, was leading an art class when she was shot dead.

Her adult son Recie Tisdale, a police detective, told The Washington Post that his mother "started substitute teaching because she loved to help children," not because she needed the money.

Kimberly Vaughan

A GoFundMe page to help Vaughan's single mother described the high school freshman, a longtime Girl Scout who was "loved by many."

The teen's mother, Rhonda Hart, is a member of the US Army. Vaughan is survived by her brother Tyler.



"Folks-call your damn senators. Call your congressmen," an upset Hart pleaded on Facebook. "We need GUN CONTROL. WE NEED TO PROTECT OUR KIDS."