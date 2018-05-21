Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday May 21 2018
By
AFP

Six pygmy elephants found dead on Malaysian Borneo

By
AFP

Monday May 21, 2018

An orphaned three-month-old pygmy elephant pictured inside a temporary holding cage in Sabah in 2013. Photo: AFP

KUALA LUMPUR: Six Borneo pygmy elephants have been found dead in Malaysian palm oil plantations in recent weeks, officials said Monday, the latest of the endangered creatures to perish as their rainforest habitat is devastated.

The carcasses of the elephants, aged between one and 37, were discovered at different locations in Sabah state on Borneo island, local wildlife department director Augustine Tuuga told AFP.

"We are currently conducting tests on their internal organs," he said, adding the carcasses did not have any signs of gunshot wounds.

Tuuga said the elephants could have accidently consumed fertiliser in the palm oil plantations, which could have poisoned them.

The Star newspaper, citing conservationists, said the creatures might have drunk from poisoned watering holes.

There are about 2,000 pygmy elephants, the smallest type of elephant in Asia, in the wild. Late last year three were killed by poachers.

In 2013 14 pygmy elephants were found dead in Sabah and were thought to have been poisoned.

They are threatened by widespread logging of their natural habitat to make way for lucrative palm oil plantations, and are targeted by poachers as their ivory fetches a high price on the black market.

The pygmy elephants are baby-faced with oversized ears, plump bellies and tails so long they sometimes drag on the ground as they walk.

Comments

More From World:

Gina Haspel sworn in as first woman CIA director

Gina Haspel sworn in as first woman CIA director

 Updated 2 hours ago
Meghan's nephew caught with knife blames Trump: report

Meghan's nephew caught with knife blames Trump: report

 Updated 6 hours ago
US threatens 'strongest' sanctions on Iran, seeks sweeping change

US threatens 'strongest' sanctions on Iran, seeks sweeping change

 Updated 6 hours ago
Teen Texas gunman suspect studied previous mass shootings

Teen Texas gunman suspect studied previous mass shootings

Updated 10 hours ago
Muslim beaten to death in India for allegedly killing cow

Muslim beaten to death in India for allegedly killing cow

 Updated 13 hours ago
PIA invites Prince Harry, Meghan to visit Pakistan's northern areas

PIA invites Prince Harry, Meghan to visit Pakistan's northern areas

 Updated 15 hours ago
UAE to loosen visa rules for investors, innovators

UAE to loosen visa rules for investors, innovators

 Updated 15 hours ago
Nearly a year since fall of Iraq’s Mosul, hunt for bodies goes on

Nearly a year since fall of Iraq’s Mosul, hunt for bodies goes on

 Updated 15 hours ago
Back to work, Prince Harry and Meghan to delay honeymoon

Back to work, Prince Harry and Meghan to delay honeymoon

 Updated 16 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM