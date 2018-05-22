'Mental health' in debate, again, as Texas gunman's lawyers say he was 'confused'

SANTA FE: The gunman accused of killing 10 people and wounding 13 at a Texas high school last week was in a state of mental confusion, his attorneys said Monday, as schools in the United States beefed up security for students returning to classrooms.



Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a student at the school, faces charges of capital murder and aggravated assault of a public servant. He is alleged to have used his father's legally-owned shotgun and revolver in the rampage.



Pagourtzis's attorneys told reporters Monday that their client was "in a state," while the sheriff in the southeast Texas county of Galveston said the 17-year-old was being held "under suicide watch."

"I think that there is definitely something going on in terms of mental health history," attorney Nicholas Poehl told NBC News.



"I still think he's very confused about the incident."

Law enforcement offered a new timeline of the rampage, saying that two school police officers challenged the gunman four minutes after the attack began.

A gun battle ensued, with the gunman in a classroom and officers in the hallway, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset told a news conference.

"They contained him in that one area, isolated," he said, "so that he [could do] no more damage to other classes."

'It's like doomsday'

At least two of those wounded in Friday's mass shooting at Santa Fe High School were still hospitalised, including school police officer John Barnes, who remained in critical condition, said the University of Texas Medical Branch.

However, as the shooting becomes the latest in a long series of deadly ones at US schools and becomes another pointer in the US' long-running debate over gun ownership, the killing of Karachi-born exchange student Sabika Sheikh has left the whole of Pakistan reeling from horror and grief.



Sheikh, who was one of the 10 people who was shot dead in Santa Fe, Texas on Friday, unfortunately, became the first Pakistani student to have been shot dead in a school shooting in the US.

"Over 2000" people gathered to mourn and pay respects to the 17-year-old in Texas, while thousands await her body in her hometown of Karachi to hold another funeral prayer before the burial.

The community is still processing "the shock and sadness on the killing of the Pakistani exchange student", said Afshan Jilani, a Pakistan-born human resource professional who attended Sabika’s funeral.

“It's like doomsday for everyone in the family ever since we have heard about firing at Santa Fe High School,” Sabika’s father, 48-year-old Aziz Sheikh said, unable to control his tears over his daughter’s death.

Farha Aziz Sheikh, her 'grief-stricken' mother, told CNN: "Sabika became my friend, she would tell me that many of the kids at her school were lonely."

“She asked me to decorate her room and promised we would spend Eid together, but all of a sudden everything changed," Sabika’s younger brother, Ali Aziz, said, referring to his conversation with his sister only two days before her untimely death.

Tightened security

Several Texas school administrators announced new safety measures as nervous parents sent children back to school.

"We will be increasing police visibility at each school through the remainder of the school year," Greg Smith, the superintendent of schools at Clear Creek, said in a letter.

Another school banned backpacks to prevent hidden weapons from slipping through, while others changed dress codes to forbid heavy clothing such as the trench coat Pagourtzis was said to be wearing to conceal his weapons.

Santa Fe school officials said students would return to classrooms one week from Tuesday.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, officially announced a series of town hall meetings to discuss schools safety. They will be held at the state capital starting Tuesday.

Texas, a conservative stronghold, has some of the most permissive firearm laws in the United States, and new gun restrictions are unlikely.

Abbott has focused on mental health issues and arming school personnel.

The Democratic mayor of Houston, while advocating for metal detectors at all schools, on Monday called for tougher gun laws, as well.

"There's nothing wrong with reasonable, pragmatic (gun) restrictions," Sylvester Turner said at a news conference.

New threats

Already frayed nerves were rattled by several new gun threats Monday.

At one school, a student brought an unloaded gun to campus, while at another, a student brought a gun — apparently — to harm himself, local media reported.

At yet another school, a student reportedly texted someone else asking them to bring a gun to campus.

All three students were arrested.

A statewide moment of silence also was held in the morning to remember the eight students and two teachers killed.

Mourners gathered at white wooden crosses planted in front of Santa Fe High School, with a victim's name and a red heart on each cross.