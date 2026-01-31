 
Trump admin to release 65,000 extra seasonal worker visas for 2026

Move roughly doubles 66,000 visas available each year to businesses such as construction, hospitality

Reuters
January 31, 2026

A US flag and a US H-1B Visa application form are seen in this illustration taken, September 22, 2025. — Reuters
  • US employers face severe labour shortages in seasonal industries.
  • Additional visas aim to prevent financial hardship for businesses.
  • Tech sector hit with $100,000 H-1B fee amid tighter rules.

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump’s administration will add some 65,000 H-2B seasonal guest worker visas through September 30, a Federal Register notice said, saying the visas would be available to employers at risk of severe financial hardship due to a lack of US labour.

The move roughly doubles the 66,000 visas available each year to businesses such as construction, hospitality, landscaping and seafood processing, in a recognition that US employers in those industries could be struggling to find workers.

Trump, a Republican, launched a wide-ranging immigration crackdown after returning to the White House in 2025, portraying immigrants without legal status as criminals and a drain on their communities. His administration also has clamped down on forms of legal immigration, with broad travel bans and reviews of refugee and asylum cases.

The number of available visas also was expanded under former President Joe Biden, a Democrat, and Trump during periods of his 2017–2021 presidency.

Employers in the seasonal businesses – including hotels – have clamoured for more visas. Some construction businesses have complained of a lack of workers during Trump’s aggressive immigration crackdown.

Groups that favour lower levels of immigration oppose the visas, saying they undercut wages for US workers.

Trump has made it harder for tech businesses to obtain workers through the H-1B programme, tacking on a $100,000 fee that has triggered a legal challenge.

A temporary rule making the additional H-2B visas available will be formally published in the Federal Register on Tuesday, the notice said.

