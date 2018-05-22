Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday May 22 2018
Commemorative coin struck for Trump-Kim summit

A commemorative coin featuring US President Donald Trump and North Korea´s Kim Jong Un has been struck by the White House Communications Agency ahead of their planned summit next month. Photo: AFP

WASHINGTON: A commemorative coin featuring US President Donald Trump and North Korea´s Kim Jong Un has been struck by the White House Communications Agency ahead of their planned summit next month.

In a statement, deputy spokesman Raj Shah insisted that "the White House did not have any input into the design and manufacture of the coin."

The coin depicts Trump and Kim, described as North Korea´s "Supreme Leader," in profile facing each other in front of a background of US and North Korean flags.

At the top of the front, the words "Peace Talks" are emblazoned, with the date "2018" beneath.

The back of the coin features a picture of the White House, Air Force One and the presidential seal.

Trump is scheduled to hold a landmark summit with the North Korean leader in Singapore on June 12, but Pyongyang has recently threatened to pull out over US demands for "unilateral nuclear abandonment."

The White House Communications Agency regularly issues commemorative or challenge coins to present to foreign guests, diplomats and members of the military.

A number of the coins are available for sale through the White House Gift Office.

"Since 2003, White House Communications Agency (WHCA) members have ordered a limited number of commercially designed and manufactured souvenir travel coins for purchase," Shah explained.

"These coins are designed, manufactured and made by an American coin manufacturer. These souvenir coins are only ordered after a trip has been publicly announced."

