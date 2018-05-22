Sonam Kapoor responds to rumours of rivalry with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Photo: Instagram

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has responded to rumours of rivalry with her Veere Di Wedding co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan.

“There’s no rivalry between us. In fact, Bebo (Kareena), Rhea, me and Lolo (Karisma Kapoor) have a Whatsapp group called The Kapoor Girls. We post each other’s yesteryear pictures on it. Bebo and I have been friends for 15 years,” Sonam said while speaking to Mid-Day.

She further said that they proved that “women can work with each other and get along.”

Earlier, rumours were doing the rounds that the Veere Di Wedding leading ladies did not get along on set.

However, Sonam added, “Such gossip doesn’t bother us because we are in a secure space. Bebo and I are third generation of actors (in our families) and we know how the media functions. We are great friends. We had a blast (while shooting Veere)."

During the trailer launch of the film, Sonam had also spoken highly of Kareena and said that she is her favourite hero.

Further on Monday, Sonam's sister, Rhea, posted a picture on Instagram of the two actors with the caption, "And they say actresses can’t be friends."

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, Veere Di Wedding also stars Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. The film is slated to release on June 1.





