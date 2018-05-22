Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday May 22 2018
Five dead in India from Nipah virus, dozens quarantined

Indian bats clinging onto the branches of a banyan tree on the campus of Gujarat College in Ahmedabad, India, April 29, 2018. Photo: AFP

NEW DELHI: A deadly virus carried by fruit bats has killed at least five people in southern India and more than 90 people are in quarantine, a top health official said Tuesday.

"We can confirm that five people have died from the Nipah virus," Kerala state health surveillance officer K.J. Reena told AFP. The death toll has risen from three overnight.

"We traced 94 people who had come in contact with the ones who died and they have been quarantined as a precaution," Reena added.

Nipah has a mortality rate of 70 percent, according to the World Health Organization and there is no vaccination.

