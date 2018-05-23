Sabika’s killing should not deter children from pursuing foreign education, says father

There was an outpour of grief as family members and friends said farewell to Sabika Sheikh, the 17-year-old Pakistani exchange student killed in a Texas high school shooting last week.



Sabika was laid to rest in her hometown of Karachi on Wednesday at the Azeempura Graveyard in the city’s Shah Faisal Colony. Her father Abdul Aziz Sheikh could not have imaged having to bury his daughter in the same graveyard as her grandparents.

Sheikh had been in the US on a State Department-sponsored exchange programme but was due to return home in mere weeks ahead of Eid ul-Fitr.

Trying to hold back his tears, Abdul Aziz said the incident would not deter him from sending his children abroad in the pursuit of education. “If my children get a scholarship or any other opportunity to study abroad, I will certainly send them. If we let these incidents deter us it means we are promoting those people who want to stop children from receiving an education."

Sabika’s father also thanked the media and the government for their support in helping the grieving family cope with their loss. "I am grateful to the Government, the Prime Minister, the media for extending their support to us and helping us to cope with our grief and loss," he told media after the burial.

Sabika’s paternal uncle urged everyone to unite against terrorism. “Terrorism is a global threat if we don’t fight it out future will be darker than our past.”

Abdul Aziz Sheikh (L) father of Sabika Aziz Sheikh, a Pakistani exchange student, who was killed with others when a gunman attacked Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, US, comforts her friends, during a funeral in Karachi, Pakistan May 23, 2018. Photo: Reuters

The funeral of the 17-year-old was attended by Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Governor Mohammad Zubair, PSP chief Mustafa Kamal, PPP leader Saeed Ghani and representatives from other political parties.

“[Sabika] was martyred in a terrorist incident in [Texas]. If Pakistan can [reduce terrorism] incidents, so can the United States,” Governor Zubari told reporters.

Sabika was among ten people, mostly students killed when a teenage classmate armed with a shotgun and revolver opened fire at the Santa Fe High School on the outskirts of Houston, Texas.

The gunman — arrested on murder charges — was identified as Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a 17-year-old junior at Santa Fe High School. He was being held on capital murder charges, meaning that he could face the death penalty.