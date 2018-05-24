PM says no discussion held with Chinese officials on JuD chief Hafiz Saeed

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi during his appearance on Geo News' show 'Capital Talk'.

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday said that he had no discussion with Chinese officials regarding Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, neither Boao Forum was an adequate platform for such discussions.



In his interview to anchorperson Hamid Mir on Geo News' show 'Capital Talk', the prime minister said that the matter never came under discussion even before his participation in Boao Forum in April this year.

An Indian news paper earlier claimed that Chinese President Xi Jinping, during PM Abbasi's participation in Boao Forum, had suggested transferring Saeed to some other country.

The Chinese foreign ministry also responded to the Indian media report terming it 'misleading and extremely regretful'.

FATA reforms

Speaking about FATA reforms, PM Abbasi said that Nawaz worked really hard to achieve a consensus on FATA reforms, adding that in doing so, they even faced problems which were never expected.

He said that members of the parliament from the tribal areas were always consulted over the reforms.

"Nine of a total of 11 FATA members of the assembly are in favour of these reforms," the prime minister said, adding that a few members might have chosen to abstain from either favouring or opposing the reforms due to nearing elections.

'Nisar a longtime affiliate, friend'

Asked about Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, he said the former interior minister was a longtime affiliate and a friend, and they could have difference of opinion but no feud.

"I have been saying this from day one that Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan cannot go anywhere. We have been with the party for 30 years and now we will either stay within the party or go home," Abbasi said.

Nawaz interview

Regarding a recent interview of former premier Nawaz Sharif, he said that it was misinterpreted, adding the interview was debated enough in the assembly, however, he could certainly say that no individual would have even read it.

Nawaz, in a recent interview to Dawn newspaper, had said, “Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?”

His remarks were played up by the Indian media as an admission of Pakistan's involvement in the terrorist attacks, even though similar questions and statements have been raised from civilian and security officials in Pakistan earlier.

The prime minister said that there was nothing in the interview like what the India media reported.

He, however, maintained that what Nawaz said in the interview was right and there was nothing new about that, but the impression taken from it was wrong.

Caretaker prime minister

PM Abbasi further said that if a decision was not made regarding the caretaker prime minister by Friday, then the matter would be referred to the [parliamentary] committee.

He said both the government and opposition had proposed three names each for the post, but the two sides could not reach a consensus on any of the proposed names.

'Court allowed Musharraf to go abroad'

Commenting about former president Pervez Musharraf, the prime minister said that court allowed Musharraf to go abroad for treatment, adding that whatever directives the court issued pertaining to the former president would be acted upon.

"Neither did Chaudhry Nisar send Musharraf abroad, nor did he allow the former president," he said.

Asghar Khan case

Regarding the Asghar Khan case, the premier said that the case had been pending for quite some time, but no progress was made.

"Our government has few days left and we are even ready for any progress in this case," he said. "But what good it would do?

"So much time has passed since the registration of the case, what would you prosecute in it?"

'Proud of resolving issues'

PM Abbasi further said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) entrusted him with the premiership, he did not wish so.

"We are proud of dealing with challenges facing the country and resolving the issues," he said, noting, "Sit-ins were staged, [we were] dragged in courts, but we continued our journey despite all that."

Water policy

The prime minister further noted that his government carved out first-ever water policy of the country, adding that the shortage of water was the biggest challenge for Pakistan's future.

"All of us have to admit that water issue is extremely important for us. Many problems can be resolved even if we save half the quantity of water that is wasted."

'Colonel Joseph had diplomatic immunity'

Speaking with regard to Colonel Joseph Emanuel Hall, Abbasi said that Colonel Joseph had diplomatic immunity and that the relatives of the youth killed in the accident would be given compensation as per the law.

He said it was the duty of the government to give compensation to the victim's family.

The vehicle of Colonel Joseph, a defence attaché at the US embassy in Islamabad, ran a red light and rammed into a motorcycle in the federal capital on April 7, killing one man, Ateeq Baig, on the spot and injuring another.

Hall left for the United States earlier this month.







