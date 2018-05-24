Can't connect right now! retry
No more meetings with Abbasi on caretaker PM, says Khursheed Shah

Thursday May 24, 2018

The current government is expected to conclude its five-year term on May 31. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah announced on Thursday that he would not meet Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi again for consultations on the name of the caretaker prime minister.

The Pakistan Peoples Party leader said that the premier had from time to time backtracked from his position in consultative meetings with him.

The opposition leader and PM Abbasi have met six times but no consensus could be reached on a candidate for the post of caretaker prime minister. 

The current government is expected to conclude its five-year term on May 31, after which the caretaker government will take over to hold the general elections, which are expected to be held in the last week of July or the first week of August.

The caretaker prime minister will lead the interim set-up and attend to day-to-day matters of governance.

According to sources, the government has suggested names of former chief justice of Pakistan Justice (retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk and Justice (retd) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani – also a former chief justice. The Pakistan Peoples Party, on the other hand, has finalised the names of Zaka Ashraf and Jalil Abbas Jilani for the position.

Imran praised me for slapping Daniyal Aziz: Naeemul Haque

NSC should call emergency meeting over Asad Durrani’s book: Nawaz

Tribespeople in Parachinar celebrate passage of KP-FATA merger bill

Rehabilitation still a distant dream for inmates in Karachi’s overcrowded prisons

Imran Khan has destroyed Peshawar: Shehbaz Sharif

Politician would've been termed 'traitor' for teaming up with Indian counterpart to pen book: Rabbani

Terrorist killed during raid near Mastung in Balochistan

Nawaz, Maryam to address PML-N workers' convention in Sargodha today

KP Assembly session summoned to mull over KP-FATA merger

