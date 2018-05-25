Shah says wished to propose judges' names for caretaker PM, won't meet Abbasi anymore

File Photo

ISLAMABAD: The opposition leader in Pakistan's National Assembly expressed displeasure Thursday night at being told that no judges would be named as candidates for the position of caretaker prime minister, especially considering that the incumbent government, as per sources, put forward the names of two former chief justices, Geo News reported.

Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) said his party wished to propose the names of certain judges as the caretaker PM. However, it was not clear which names he had in mind.



Earlier, sources had said the current leadership suggested names of Justices (retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk and (retd) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani — both ex-chief justices of Pakistan — whereas the PPP finalised Zaka Ashraf and Jalil Abbas Jilani as its candidates for the position.



Shah subsequently announced that he would not be meeting Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for a consultation on the name of the caretaker premier.

The PPP leader noted that Abbasi has, from time to time, backtracked from his position in consultative meetings with him. The two have met six times to date over the issue but no consensus could be reached.



Shah was to meet the PM earlier today in a last-ditch effort to finalise the caretaker premier. However, the former called off the possibilities for any further talks.

In their latest meeting, on Tuesday, the two leaders had failed to reach a consensus on the issue.

The current government is expected to conclude its five-year term on May 31, 2018, after which the caretaker government will take over to hold the general elections — expected to be held either in the last week of July or the first week of August.



The caretaker PM will lead the interim set-up and attend to day-to-day matters of governance.