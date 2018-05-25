Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday May 25 2018
By
Asif Bashir Chaudhary

No request from Abbasi, Shah to form parliamentary committee for caretaker PM: Sadiq

By
Asif Bashir Chaudhary

Friday May 25, 2018

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday said that a parliamentary committee is yet to be formed to decide on a candidate as the caretaker prime minister.

During an informal conversation with journalists in the federal capital today, the NA speaker said he had not received requests from Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi or NA Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah for the formation of the committee. 

"The Parliamentary Committee to mull over the caretaker prime minister candidature will only be formed after the premier and the opposition leader lodge a request," observed Sadiq.

He noted that the committee — which will include four members each of the government and the opposition — can be formed up to three days after the tenure of assemblies ends. 

So far, five meetings have been held between PM Abbasi and Shah but all of them ended in a deadlock, with the matter now expected to be taken to a parliamentary committee.

“It is Khursheed Shah’s opinion to wait till Monday and if a name [for the caretaker PM] is not decided upon then the names should be sent to the committee. If the committee cannot decide the matter, it will be sent to the Election Commission,” Prime Minister Abbasi had told Hamid Mir during an interview on Thursday.

All eyes on PM Abbasi, Shah as consensus over caretaker setup yet to be reached

The matter is expected to be sent to a parliamentary committee

The prime minister had said that the reason for the deadlock was because both parties did not agree upon names for the caretaker prime minister proposed by the other. “They do not accept our three names and we do not accept the three names they [opposition] have put forward. However, a consensus can still be reached on a fourth name.”

In the wake of the upcoming general elections and with the government’s tenure ending on May 31, an interim system was demanded by the opposition parties so the free and fair elections can be held. As per the Constitution, the PM and NA opposition leader mutually finalize the name of the caretaker PM after presenting suggestions.

However, if the prime minister and NA opposition leader are unable to arrive at a consensus, the matter is then decided on by a Parliamentary Committee formed at the request of the two leaders representing the government and opposition. In case of the committee's failure to reach consensus on the matter, a candidate for the caretaker prime minister is then chosen by the Election Commission of Pakistan. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Lahore remains in grip of severe heat

Lahore remains in grip of severe heat

 Updated 30 minutes ago
Yay or nay: Would you try these 10 types of samosas this Ramazan

Yay or nay: Would you try these 10 types of samosas this Ramazan

Updated 12 minutes ago
Ali Jahangir Siddiqui to take charge as Pakistan's Ambassador to US on May 29

Ali Jahangir Siddiqui to take charge as Pakistan's Ambassador to US on May 29

 Updated 53 minutes ago
Democracy is the only way forward for Pakistan, says Hamza

Democracy is the only way forward for Pakistan, says Hamza

Updated 2 hours ago
NAB is constitutional institution, can summon anyone: CM Punjab

NAB is constitutional institution, can summon anyone: CM Punjab

 Updated 3 hours ago
Special prayers for rain held in Karachi

Special prayers for rain held in Karachi

 Updated 2 hours ago
Divorced, widowed Hindu women in Sindh allowed second marriage

Divorced, widowed Hindu women in Sindh allowed second marriage

Updated 4 hours ago
KP CM's wife not allowed to board US-bound flight from Peshawar airport

KP CM's wife not allowed to board US-bound flight from Peshawar airport

 Updated 5 hours ago
Hope US reconsiders restrictions on Pakistani diplomats: deputy chief of mission

Hope US reconsiders restrictions on Pakistani diplomats: deputy chief of mission

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM