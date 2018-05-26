Can't connect right now! retry
Life & Style
Saturday May 26 2018
By
Web Desk

Renowned novelist Mazhar Kaleem passes away

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 26, 2018

MULTAN: Famed Urdu spy-fiction novelist Mazhar Kaleem passed away on Saturday after a prolonged illness. He was 75. 

Kaleem was best known for his 'Imran' series of Urdu spy novels originally created by Ibn-e-Safi.

One of Urdu's best-selling spy novels, the series revolved around Ali Imran, a comical secret agent who controls the Secret Service. The first book of the series, Khaufnaak Imarat, was published in October 1955. 

In the works, Imran appeared as a solo detective; however, later in the ninth book, Dhuaen ki Tehreer, he is portrayed as the chief of Secret Service as X-2. 

Kaleem also served as the anchorperson of a Saraiki radio talk show from Radio Multan, Jamhoor-de-Awaz.

His funeral prayers will be offered today at 1.30pm at Multan's Abdali Mosque.

Some of his popular works include: Makazonga, Sabolate Aager, Shogi Pama, Double White, Kaya Palat, Shalmaak, Bagop, Khamoash Cheikhein, Calendar Killer, Ganja Bhikari, Ladies Secret Service (Imran Fareedi Series), Black Prince, Aika Baan and Hara Kari.

Comments

More From Life & Style:

Don't equate 'horrific' assault with 'misplaced compliments or humor': Morgan Freeman

Don't equate 'horrific' assault with 'misplaced compliments or humor': Morgan Freeman

 Updated 10 hours ago
Woody Allen's adopted son says father did not molest daughter

Woody Allen's adopted son says father did not molest daughter

 Updated yesterday
Hollywood women applaud impending Harvey Weinstein charges

Hollywood women applaud impending Harvey Weinstein charges

 Updated yesterday
Disgraced Hollywood mogul Weinstein to surrender on sex assault charges

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Weinstein to surrender on sex assault charges

 Updated 2 days ago
Give your iftar table a global touch

Give your iftar table a global touch

Updated 2 days ago
Vegan guide: What are the green options this Ramazan in Lahore?

Vegan guide: What are the green options this Ramazan in Lahore?

 Updated 2 days ago
Pulitzer-winning author Philip Roth dies at 85

Pulitzer-winning author Philip Roth dies at 85

 Updated 3 days ago
Top chef Batali under police probe as #MeToo spotlight returns

Top chef Batali under police probe as #MeToo spotlight returns

 Updated 3 days ago
Eight Sehri tips to keep you hydrated all day

Eight Sehri tips to keep you hydrated all day

 Updated 4 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM