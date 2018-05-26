Renowned novelist Mazhar Kaleem passes away

MULTAN: Famed Urdu spy-fiction novelist Mazhar Kaleem passed away on Saturday after a prolonged illness. He was 75.



Kaleem was best known for his 'Imran' series of Urdu spy novels originally created by Ibn-e-Safi.

One of Urdu's best-selling spy novels, the series revolved around Ali Imran, a comical secret agent who controls the Secret Service. The first book of the series, Khaufnaak Imarat, was published in October 1955.

In the works, Imran appeared as a solo detective; however, later in the ninth book, Dhuaen ki Tehreer, he is portrayed as the chief of Secret Service as X-2.



Kaleem also served as the anchorperson of a Saraiki radio talk show from Radio Multan, Jamhoor-de-Awaz.



His funeral prayers will be offered today at 1.30pm at Multan's Abdali Mosque.



Some of his popular works include: Makazonga, Sabolate Aager, Shogi Pama, Double White, Kaya Palat, Shalmaak, Bagop, Khamoash Cheikhein, Calendar Killer, Ganja Bhikari, Ladies Secret Service (Imran Fareedi Series), Black Prince, Aika Baan and Hara Kari.

