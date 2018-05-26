Afghanistan National Security Advisor to visit Pakistan on Sunday

Mohammad Hanif Atmar is scheduled to meet Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Photo: File

KABUL: Afghanistan National Security Advisor Mohammad Hanif Atmar will visit Pakistan on Sunday, said a notification issued by the Afghan Presidential Palace today.



Atmar will be accompanied with high-level representatives of the Afghan army.

The national security advisor is scheduled to meet Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, in which regional security and bilateral relations of the neighboring countries will be discussed.

The notification said that the Afghan delegation has been invited by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

PM Abbasi visited Kabul for a day-long visit at the invitation of Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on April 6. Both the leaders promised to work together on regional security in a key face-to-face meeting.

"President Ghani and Prime Minister Abbasi discussed the entire gamut of Pak-Afghan relations including peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan, counter-terrorism, return of Afghan refugees, bilateral trade and regional connectivity," said a statement from the Pakistani prime minister's office following key meetings with Afghan president and met Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah.

PM Abbasi also announced a gift of 40 thousand tons of wheat for the Afghan people. He also announced waiver of additional regulatory duty on Afghan export to Pakistan to help lift the Afghan economy, the statement said further. The two sides also agreed to initiate discussions on consular matters and exchange of civilian prisoners.