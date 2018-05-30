Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday May 30 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Balochistan home minister seeks month-long delay in general elections

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday May 30, 2018

QUETTA: A resolution demanding a one-month delay in the upcoming general elections was submitted in Balochistan Assembly on Wednesday. 

The resolution, submitted by Balochistan Home Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, demands that the elections should be held in August, instead of July this year, because “a majority of the public wants to undertake Hajj for which [many] would be travelling to Saudi Arabia in July” and hence, they would be unable to vote in the elections.

A copy of the resolution demanding delay in general elections 

The resolution also expresses concern that the province receives monsoon downpours during the month of July, due to which many districts face flooding and a lot of residents are forced to move to other areas for shelter. Such a situation would deprive these people of the opportunity to vote, it states.

Keeping these concerns in mind, the provincial government is therefore requested to ask the federal government to instead hold the elections in the last week of August so that everyone can exercise their constitutional right to vote, the resolution adds.

President Mamnoon Hussain last week approved a summary sent by the Election Commission of Pakistan for general elections to be held on July 25, 2018. 

The current government will complete its five-year term on May 31. The caretaker government, under the leadership of Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk, will then take over to ensure a smooth transition of power after the elections. 

