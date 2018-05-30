Three delicious and nutritious recipes for Sehri

Asian Sunrise Bowl. Photo: Author

Most of us face the dilemma of how to eat healthy during the holy month of Ramzan.

With parathas and pehniyan staring back at us during Sehri and pakoras, samosas and jalebis during Iftari it almost seems like there is no eating healthy in Ramazan.

However, if you are committed to eating healthy here are three recipes that you must try for Sehri.

1) Smoothie Bowl

The smoothie has become a popular breakfast item over the years. Yogurt which is the base of the smoothie is a great cooling agent, which will help you feel hydrated during these hot Ramazan days.

Ingredients:

3/4 cup of yogurt

Two frozen bananas (leave bananas in the freezer overnight)

1/2 cup of frozen blue berries (you can either purchase frozen or freeze them yourself)

Two to three strawberries

1/4 cup of chia seeds

1 tablespoon of coconut sticks

Fresh berries and fruit of your choice

Method:

In a blender, mix the frozen fruit, yogurt, and strawberries.

Once completely blended, pour the mixture in a bowl and add the chia seeds. Stir the mixture and top it with coconut sticks and fresh fruit of your choice.



2) Hummus-Chicken Bowl

Not only is the bowl packed with nutrition, it is super easy to make and can be prepared at night. All you will have to do for Sehri is grill the chicken.



Ingredients:

One fillet of chicken seasoned with olive oil, salt, pepper, oregano and chilli flakes

One cup full of hummus (to save time buy pre made hummus from any super market or restaurant)

Table spoon of spring onions

Half a red bell pepper finely chopped

One carrot finely chopped

One Zucchini finely chopped

Half a cup of mushrooms (cut into half)

Half a tablespoon of pieces of Feta cheese

Method:

Heat a pan with olive oil and add all the vegetables to it. Sprinkle some salt on them and set aside.

Then, cut the fillet into medium size square pieces and cook for ten to twelve minutes.

Place the vegetables and chicken on a plate and add hummus over them. Top it up with Feta cheese.

3) Asian Sunrise Bowl

If you are one of those who want to eat eggs for Sehri but are also looking for a full meal and don’t want to eat a paratha then this bowl is perfect for you.

This dish requires some time to make so you should try and prepare it the night before.

Ingredients:

One fillet of chicken cut into small cube pieces

3/4 cup of frozen vegetables

One cup of brown rice

1/2-1 tablespoon of soya sauce (depending on taste)

1 spoon of ginger and garlic paste

1/4 cup of chia seeds

1/2 cup of cut spring onions

1 chicken cube

1 cup of water

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon chilli flakes

Salt to taste

One egg

Method:

Boil the brown rice and refrigerate them.

Soak chia seeds, chicken cube and spring onions in a cup of water and let the items sit till Sehri time (you can cover the cup with a small plate or also put in the fridge).

In the morning, fry the chicken.

Add garlic and ginger paste, chilli flakes, black pepper, salt, and soya sauce to the chicken and let it cook for ten to twelve minutes. Once the chicken is ready add the cold rice, frozen veggies, and the chia-onion broth to it.

Once the water has been absorbed, place your chicken rice dish on the side and fry the egg.

Place the fried egg on top of the chicken and rice bowl and enjoy.



