PPP, PML-N slam PTI for withdrawing Khosa's name for caretaker Punjab CM

Pakistan Peoples Party's Qamar Zaman Kaira (left) and Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz's Marriyum Aurangzeb (right) criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's decision to withdrew support for Nasir Khosa’s candidature for Punjab's caretaker chief minister. Photo: Geo News file

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party's Qamar Zaman Kaira, in harsh criticism of PTI's decision, said the party's seriousness could be judged from its inability to stand by its decision on the caretaker chief minister candidate.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Wednesday withdrew support for Nasir Khosa’s candidature for Punjab's caretaker chief minister after the provincial government and opposition agreed on his name on Monday.

The new name will be announced after consultations said opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Mehmood-ur-Rasheed.



"These people [PTI leaders] claim they will make a new Pakistan, what kind of changes will they bring?" questioned the PPP lawmaker.



Federal Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb also reacted to the announcement by PML-N's political rival.

"Withdrawing Nasir Khosa's name for the caretaker chief minister is another U-turn," she said, adding that PTI's actions and decisions were based on lies and U-turns.

"You have greatly damaged the country through your politics of U-turns, haste, and instigation," declared Aurangzeb.

She said it was not an easy job to be in power and solve issues faced by the public. "You do everything in haste which only results in PTI's loss."