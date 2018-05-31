Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday May 31 2018
By
AFP

More than half of world's children threatened by war, poverty, discrimination: study

By
AFP

Thursday May 31, 2018

Niger is the country in which children face the biggest threats from conflict, poverty and discrimination, Save the Children says. Photo: AFP

More than half of the world's children are threatened by conflict, poverty or sexual discrimination, Save the Children said in a report published on Wednesday.

Entitled "Many Faces of Exclusion", the study ranked 175 countries in terms of the threat of child labour, exclusion from education, child marriage and early pregnancy.

It found that 1.2 billion children worldwide were at risk from at least one of the three main threats.

Eight of the 10 countries which ranked worst for children were in the west and central Africa, with the greatest threat level in Niger.

By contrast, Singapore and Slovenia were classed as the countries with the lowest incidence of such problems.

"More than half the world's children start their lives held back because they are a girl, because they are poor or because they are growing up in a war zone," said Helle Thorning-Schmidt, the charity's chief executive.

"Governments can and must do more to give every child the best possible start in life," she added.

"The fact that countries with similar levels of income deliver such different outcomes for children shows that policy, funding and political commitment make a critical difference."

The report said more than one billion children live in countries hit by poverty and 240 million in countries affected by conflict and fragility.

More than 575 million girls live in countries "where gender bias is a serious issue", it found.

Some 20 countries, including South Sudan, Somalia, Yemen and Afghanistan, account for 153 million children living under all three threats of child labour, exclusion from education and child marriage.

Niger is the country in which children face the biggest threats from conflict, poverty and discrimination, Save the Children says.

Comments

More From World:

Pakistan, China, Afghanistan hold trilateral strategic dialogue in Beijing

Pakistan, China, Afghanistan hold trilateral strategic dialogue in Beijing

 Updated 7 hours ago
The other Kim summit: Trump keeps up Kardashian at White House meet

The other Kim summit: Trump keeps up Kardashian at White House meet

 Updated 8 hours ago
Kremlin critic turns up alive at televised briefing about his 'murder'

Kremlin critic turns up alive at televised briefing about his 'murder'

 Updated 14 hours ago
Pakistan and Poland sign MoU for financial cooperation

Pakistan and Poland sign MoU for financial cooperation

 Updated 20 hours ago
Militants attack Afghan ministry with bomb, grenades and gunfire

Militants attack Afghan ministry with bomb, grenades and gunfire

 Updated 21 hours ago
Italy renews push to form coalition, end turmoil

Italy renews push to form coalition, end turmoil

 Updated 24 hours ago
Don't roast marshmallows over erupting Hawaii volcano: USGS

Don't roast marshmallows over erupting Hawaii volcano: USGS

 Updated yesterday
Starbucks shuts 8,000 stores for anti-bias training

Starbucks shuts 8,000 stores for anti-bias training

 Updated yesterday
Israel hits dozens of Gaza targets after mortar barrage

Israel hits dozens of Gaza targets after mortar barrage

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM