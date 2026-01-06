Venezuelan opposition leader Machado vows to return home 'as soon as possible'

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado in Caracas, Venezuela, on January 9, 2025. — AFP

Machado says Rodriguez is rejected by Venezuelan people.

Machado predicts opposition wins over 90% of votes.

Machado pledges to dismantle criminal structures.



WASHINGTON: Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado said Monday she plans to return home "as soon as possible," and slammed the interim president in Caracas.

In her first public comments since a social media post over the weekend, when the US military forcibly removed president Nicolas Maduro from power, the Nobel Peace Prize winner vowed to return to her country.

"I'm planning to go back to Venezuela as soon as possible," Machado told broadcaster Sean Hannity on Fox News, speaking from an undisclosed location.

Machado openly rejected the country's interim president Delcy Rodriguez, saying she "is one of the main architects of torture, persecution, corruption, narcotrafficking."

Rodriguez, who has signalled her willingness to cooperate with Washington, was Venezuela's vice president under Maduro.

Machado said Rodriguez is "rejected" by the Venezuelan people, and voters were on the opposition's side.

"In free and fair elections, we will win by over 90% of the votes, I have no doubt about it," Machado said.

Machado also vowed to "turn Venezuela into the energy hub of the Americas" and "dismantle all these criminal structures" that have harmed her countrymen, promising to "bring millions of Venezuelans that have been forced to flee our country back home."

To the disappointment of Venezuela's opposition, Trump has given short shrift to the idea of 58-year-old opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Machado taking over, saying she lacked support.

Machado was banned from standing in the 2024 election but has said her ally Edmundo Gonzalez, 76, who the opposition and some international observers say overwhelmingly won that vote, has a democratic mandate to take the presidency.