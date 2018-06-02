Can't connect right now! retry
ASF foil bid to smuggle heroin from Karachi to Jeddah

KARACHI: Authorities at the metropolis' main airport seized Friday night more than two kilogrammes of contraband from a passenger travelling to Jeddah, Geo News reported, citing security officials.

Officers of the Airports Security Force (ASF) caught a man allegedly attempting to smuggle heroin from Jinnah International Airport in Pakistan to Saudi Arabia through a foreign airline, sources revealed.

The man, identified as Irfan, was set to travel on flight EK-604, which was scheduled for a stopover in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), sources added.

Suspect Irfan, who was in custody as of reporting time and set to undergo questioning, had contraband worth millions in his possession.

