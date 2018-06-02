Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jun 02 2018
REUTERS

Facebook to pull plug on 'Trending' topics feature

Facebook will remove the “Trending” topics feature that compiles popular news from its social network. Photo: Reuters

Facebook said on Friday it will remove the ‘Trending’ topics feature that compiles popular news from its social network, as it seeks to ensure users see news from trustworthy and quality sources.

The move, effective next week, comes at a time when the world’s largest social network is combating the spread of fake news on its platform, which has in some places become central to the distribution of news.

Trending accounted for less than 1.5 per cent of clicks to news publishers on average, Facebook said here in a blog post, adding the company was testing ways to display news including a 'breaking news label' and 'today in', a dedicated section for local news.

The quality of news on Facebook has been called into question after alleged Russian operatives, for-profit spammers and others spread false reports on the site, including during the 2016 US election campaign.

Facebook had in the past few years made changes to the 'Trending' topics feature to avoid ideological or political bias.

