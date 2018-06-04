Will approach UK, US courts for action against Reham, says Wasim

Former Pakistan Test captain Wasim Akram. Photo: File

KARACHI: Former Pakistan Test captain Wasim Akram said on Monday that he would even go to the courts of the United Kingdom or the United States of America to take action against Reham Khan for allegations leveled against his deceased wife in her forthcoming book.

Speaking in Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath, Akram said: "Things could have ended if Reham denied the inclusion of questionable matter. but she didn't. I will go till the end on whatever is mentioned in the book."

Responding to a question, the former skipper said that he is surprised to see that there are people who have such cheap thoughts and can stoop so low for making money that they can make false allegation on a deceased.

"I have two young children, what are they going to think," he said. "How can a person who I have met once or twice on a lunch or dinner, can make such claims."

Earlier, the cricket star, Ijaz Rehman and two other political figures have sent a defamation notice to Reham Khan citing “defamatory and malicious” content in her upcoming autobiography.

A “pre-action defamation protocol” letter, addressed to Reham Khan by a law firm representing Ijaz Rehman, Wasim Akram, Imran Khan’s close aide Zulfi Bukhari, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Anila Khawaja, claims that the manuscript of her purported autobiography titled ‘Reham Khan’ contains a “litany of malicious, false, incorrect, highly misleading, callous, wanton, tortious, prejudicial, damaging, libelous and defamatory” imputations against its clients.

The letter adds that “our clients will be seeking full redress through the courts for the serious damage and harm” the book is anticipated to inflict on them.

Reham Khan's upcoming autobiography has sparked an altercation in both mainstream and social media. It is said to revolve around her marriage to PTI chief Imran Khan, which ended in a divorce mere 15 months later.

The manuscript of her book was leaked online, which irked several PTI leaders who took to Twitter to accuse her of being part of an "agenda" ahead of the upcoming general election.