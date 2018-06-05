Can't connect right now! retry
Scottish rider Lyon killed in Isle of Man TT crash

Adam Lyon said it was his 'dream' to compete at the TT. Image: BBC via Dave Kneen

Scottish superbike rider Adam Lyon was killed in a crash during the Supersport 1 competition at the Isle of Man TT races, organisers said on Monday.

The 26-year-old was making his debut in the race and crashed after the 28th mile of the course on the third lap.

"ACU Events Ltd wishes to pass on their deepest sympathy to Adam's family and friends," organisers said in a statement here

The TT races around the island off the north-west coast of England between Britain and Ireland have been run since 1907 and rank among the most dangerous in motorsport.

Lyon’s death is the second this year after local superbike rider Dan Kneen died on Wednesday after an accident during qualifying.

Another rider, Steve Mercer, was flown to hospital following a collision with a course car attending Kneen’s accident.

