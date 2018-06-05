Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 05 2018
By
GEO NEWS

No electricity in Peshawar, Nowshera, KP areas since 14 hours

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jun 05, 2018

PESHAWAR: A major power outage blanketed the metropolis as well as neighbouring cities Monday night since at least 14 hours, severely inconveniencing citizens, Geo News reported. 

With other nearby cities like Nowshera and Mardan, as well as others in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, citizens in numerous areas came out on the roads to protest the distressing situation they were put in, especially in light of Ramazan.

As people took to demonstrations on multiple roads, they also resorted to burning tyres and blocking roads; however, their stone-pelting left one police officer injured as well.

The officer was immediately moved to a nearby hospital.

Citizens only dispersed after police and other security authorities were forced to use tear gas.

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), on the other hand, said they have not bumped up the duration of load-shedding but that overloading and kundas (illegal connections) were the real problems.

