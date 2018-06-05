Stay order issued on Reham Khan’s book on PTI petition

MULTAN: A civil court issued a stay order on the publication of journalist Reham Khan’s book on the petition of Mustafa Chohan, President of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) lawyers wing.

The court after a briefing hearing also summoned Reham, who is the former wife of PTI chief Imran Khan, Husain Haqqani as well as PEMRA.

Chohan in his petition contended that Reham is on the payroll of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and that she is carrying out this “conspiracy” with the help of Pakistan’s former ambassador to the US Husain Haqqani.

The petition requested the court to ban Reham’s book and stop its publishing.

PTI members have slammed the journalist’s upcoming book, and accused her of secretly meeting with PML-N leaders Maryam and Ahsan Iqbal to cook up conspiracies against Imran Khan.

Reham has denied the allegations and defended her author the book.