Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 05 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Stay order issued on Reham Khan’s book on PTI petition

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jun 05, 2018

MULTAN: A civil court issued a stay order on the publication of journalist Reham Khan’s book on the petition of Mustafa Chohan, President of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) lawyers wing.

The court after a briefing hearing also summoned Reham, who is the former wife of PTI chief Imran Khan, Husain Haqqani as well as PEMRA.

Chohan in his petition contended that Reham is on the payroll of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and that she is carrying out this “conspiracy” with the help of Pakistan’s former ambassador to the US Husain Haqqani.

Raiwind mafia, Hussain Haqqani behind Reham Khan's book: Fawad Chaudhry

PTI leader urges ECP to ban Reham's book

The petition requested the court to ban Reham’s book and stop its publishing.

PTI members have slammed the journalist’s upcoming book, and accused her of secretly meeting with PML-N leaders Maryam and Ahsan Iqbal to cook up conspiracies against Imran Khan.

Reham has denied the allegations and defended her author the book.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

What could happen if Reham Khan is sued in UK courts?

What could happen if Reham Khan is sued in UK courts?

 Updated an hour ago
Caretaker Sindh govt issues code of conduct for General Elections

Caretaker Sindh govt issues code of conduct for General Elections

 Updated 2 hours ago
ECP to hear complaints on delimitation in eight Balochistan districts

ECP to hear complaints on delimitation in eight Balochistan districts

 Updated 2 hours ago
Met Reham only once when she wasn't married to Imran, says Shehbaz

Met Reham only once when she wasn't married to Imran, says Shehbaz

 Updated 4 hours ago
MMA launches 12-point election manifesto

MMA launches 12-point election manifesto

 Updated 4 hours ago
Australian commander acknowledges Pak Army's sacrifices in war against terror

Australian commander acknowledges Pak Army's sacrifices in war against terror

 Updated 2 hours ago
CJP takes notice of acquittal of Khadija’s attacker

CJP takes notice of acquittal of Khadija’s attacker

 Updated 5 hours ago
‘Imran Khan has questionable character’: Ayesha Gulalai backs Reham

‘Imran Khan has questionable character’: Ayesha Gulalai backs Reham

 Updated 6 hours ago
NA-246: From Mukka Chowk to Cheel Chowk

NA-246: From Mukka Chowk to Cheel Chowk

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM