Content of Reham Khan's book is vulgar: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that the content of TV presenter Reham Khan's book ‘is vulgar and disgraceful’.



"I demand Reham Khan to take back the contents of her book within 24 hours and apologise or we will take action," Chauhdhry warned while addressing the media in Islamabad on Tuesday.

“I was expecting that Reham would deny about the content of the book, which is vulgar, cheap and pornographic, but unfortunately she did not deny that till now,” he said.



Terming the book a part of "Raiwind scheme," the PTI leader said the book was supported by Hussain Haqqani.

"We know how the Raiwind mafia operates," he asserted.

"In 1990, Hussain Haqqani also did a press conference with Mustafa Khar before Tehmina Durrani's My Feudal lord was published," Chaudhry said while adding that a recent picture of Reham and Haqqani "is in front of everyone".

Further slamming the book which has stirred controversy in the country even before it is published, Chaudhry said, "FIA's cyber crime wing should investigate the emails Ahsan Iqbal sent to Reham."



"There are also reports of a meeting between Maryam Nawaz and Reham," he added.

Terming Reham's upcoming book as part of pre-poll rigging, the PTI leader said, "I urge the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take notice of the book and ban it."

He also asked the Council Of Islamic Ideology (CII) to take up the issue "as Reham has attempted to damage the entire family system".

"Reham said that she penned the book while sitting with her young son and sister but the contents of the book are shocking and damaging of the entire family system of Pakistan," the PTI leader said.

Chaudhry further questioned how Reham had been living a "princess's life" while not earning any money.

"What is her source of income," he asked while alleging that Reham is no longer employed.

"She has been divorced for three years and has been snapped at five-star hotels and islands in Istanbul but where is she getting the money from," he asked.

The PTI leader also quoted Salman Ahmed as alleging that Reham received 100,000 pound sterling from Shehbaz Sharif.

Questioning the timing of the book, Chauhdry said, "Reham has been divorced for three years but she decided to publish the book two months before the upcoming election."

He further stated that slanderous campaigns have also been initiated in the past against Imran.

"In 1996, the Sita White scandal was brought up as Imran entered politics and now this book has surfaced," he added while claiming that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's fake photos were also circulated in the past ahead of elections.

Stating that "everyone associated with Imran becomes famous," Chaudhry said, "Even Imran's dog Sheru is popular on social media."

The PTI leader also urged Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to take notice of the "gossip shows" being aired on television.

"Everyone is gossiping on TV and Reham and everyone else is enjoying it," he said.

Nawaz should kick off election campaign by apologising: Chaudhry

Chaudhry also advised former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to kick off his election campaign for 2018 general election by apologising to the nation.

"Nawaz should apologise to the nation for all the fake promises he made," the PTI leader added.

He further said that Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar's efforts for democracy and Constitution are laudable.

"CJP has said delay in elections will not be accepted," he said.

Real motive behind the book is to defame Imran before polls

The PTI spokesperson while speaking in Geo News' show Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath said that Reham is asked to confirm or deny the content of the manuscript in the legal notice sent by PTI leaders.

"If she doesn't deny the content it clearly means that she has penned down vulgar language in the book," he said. " Its an irony that Reham said she edited the book with her son."

Chaudhry said that Hamza Ali Abbasi is not an official representative of the PTI.

"There is a difference being a supporter and holding a party office," he said.

He said that the real motive behind the book is to defame Imran before the polls.

"PML-N has used the same tactic before against Benazir and Nusrat Bhutto. Three days after the Panama decision, Hanif Abbasi and Abid Sher Ali said that a book is about to come."

He alleged that Reham's autobiography has been written in partnership with former Pakistan's ambassador to United States Hussain Haqqani.

"No publisher will take the risk to publish Reham's book," the PTI spokesperson claimed.