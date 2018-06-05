Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jun 05 2018
By
REUTERS

Original Winnie-the-Pooh map to be auctioned in London

By
REUTERS

Tuesday Jun 05, 2018

The original map of Winnie the Pooh's Hundred Acre Wood by E.H. Shepard is displayed at Sotheby's auction rooms in London, on May 31, 2018-Reuters

LONDON: The original map of the Hundred Acre Wood from the Winnie-the-Pooh children’s stories is set to go under the hammer, with an estimate price tag of up to $200,000.

The ink sketch drawn by E.H. Shepard in 1926 lays out the much-loved fictional world created by A.A. Milne, depicting characters Winnie-the-Pooh, Christopher Robin, Piglet and Eeyore.

“It’s such a valuable piece because it’s such an obvious entry into the world of Winnie-the-Pooh,” Philip Errington, book and illustrations senior specialist at auction house Sotheby’s, said.

“It’s there as you open the book of the first edition, it’s there on the end papers. It’s also there in the Disney cartoon,” he added, referring to the 1966 “Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree” film.

The map, with an estimate of 100,000 - 150,000 pounds ($133,260 - $200,000), will be auctioned at the English Literature, History, Science, Children’s Books and Illustrations sale in July.

Four other Winnie-the-Pooh illustrations by Shepard are also being offered, including one of Christopher Robin and Pooh walking to say goodbye, as in Milne’s ending in “The House at Pooh Corner”.

