Wednesday Jun 06 2018
GEO NEWS

May 12 tragedy: Case sent to CJP for constituting larger bench

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jun 06, 2018

Applicant Iqbal Kazmi had requested the court to completely investigate the May 12 incident of terror/ file photo

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday forwarded the case of May 12 tragedy to Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar for the constitution of the larger bench, which will then review the matter.

The court has appointed Faisal Siddiqui and Shahab Sirki Advocate as judicial assistants, whereas, the CJP will constitute a larger bench to further probe into the case.

Applicant Iqbal Kazmi had requested the court to completely investigate the May 12 incident of terror.

In the plea, former president Pervez Musharraf, MQM founder, former provincial adviser home ministry Waseem Akhtar were also named.

In May 2018, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had summoned the case file of May 12 carnage in Karachi which claimed the lives of over two dozen people and scores injured in the provincial metropolis in 2007.

CJP summons May 12 Karachi violence case file

Earlier, fateha was offered for the victims of the May 12, 2007, carnage

On May 12, 2007, at least 27 people were killed and over 140 injured after a major portion of Shahrah-e-Faisal turned into a battlefield as opposing political groups clashed with one another after the arrival of former Chief Justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry to Karachi.

The former CJP had remained confined to the lounge of the airport throughout the day and returned to Islamabad without addressing a lawyers’ convention on the premises of the Sindh High Court.

