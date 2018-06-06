Can't connect right now! retry
NAB orders inquiry against Nawaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi over LNG terminal

Former PMs Nawaz Sharif (L) and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (R)  are accused of granting a 15-year contract of LNG terminal to a company of their liking in violation of rules and by misuse of their powers

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday approved an inquiry against former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi over alleged misuse of power regarding a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal project, the agency said.

In a NAB executive board meeting chaired by chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, the accountability body gave a go-ahead to the probe against Nawaz, Abbasi, who served as minister for petroleum during Nawaz’s tenure before assuming charge of PM office, and others “for granting a 15-year contract of LNG terminal to a company of their liking in violation of rules and by misuse of their powers, which caused national exchequer a loss of billions of rupees".

In the meeting, which was held at NAB headquarters in Islamabad, the accountability bureau also approved probe against former Sindh chief minister, former secretary, officers of the Sindh Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Department and others over allegations of misuse of authority. The aforementioned are accused of malpractice by violating the code of conduct to issue contracts during Sindh Cultural Festival in 2014, which allegedly caused losses of Rs127 million to the national exchequer.

An investigation was also approved against former Punjab chief minister, concerned secretaries, a former MPA from Chiniot and the management of Ramzan Sugar Mills Chiniot over alleged misuse of authority.

The accountability bureau also announced to launch probe against former chairman of Karachi Port Trust, Vice Admiral (retd) Ahmad Hayat, former Balochistan ministers Sheikh Jaffar Khan and Obaidullah Jan Babat and other officials over similar allegations. 

