Why is PTI so scared of Reham’s book, asks Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that the party has no comments to make on the personal life of political opponent Imran Khan, adding that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf should tell people why it's so scared from the forthcoming autobiography of Imran's former wife, Reham Khan.

Addressing media after the parliamentary board session, Aurangzeb said: “four press conferences in last four days, they should tell why they are so scared. PTI should accept or deny on the content of the book after its release. Imran is reaping what he had sown."

The former state minister for information said that the party is yet to decide on whether it should become a party to Asghar Khan case or not.

She said that the nation wants timely elections, and there is no power in the country which can change the schedule of elections.

"The decision on nomination papers must be taken by parliament not the judiciary," he said.

Aurangzeb said that Maryam Nawaz will contest the coming elections but her constituency will be decided by the party high-command.

The PML-N spokesperson said that in today's parliamentary board session, interviews were conducted of candidates for Gujranwala Division by PML-N leader Reham Khan.

Reham should send a thank you message to PTI: Nisar Khuhro

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Nisar Khuhro said that Reham Khan should send a thank you note to the PTI for her book’s free publicity.

“Her book will become best seller before coming in the market. I have not yet read the book. If someone has its manuscript, I request them to send it to me. I want to enjoy it too.”

