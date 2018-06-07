Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jun 07 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Former Senate chairman Mohammad Mian Soomro joins PTI: sources

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Jun 07, 2018

Former Senate Chairman Mian Muhammad Soomro. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Mohammad Mian Soomro Thursday joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, party sources informed Geo News.

Soomro will formally announce his joining in the coming days. Meanwhile, former federal minister Sikandar Bosan is also expected to announce his joining the PTI in the forthcoming days, according to sources.

Previously, senior politicians Sardar Ghulam Abbas and Zulfiqar Khosa joined the PTI.

Abbas, who quit Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz last month, met PTI chairman Imran Khan and announced his inclusion in the party. Senior leader Jahangir Tareen was also present at the meeting.

Abbas, who is considered among the most influential politicians in Chakwal, had quit PML-N following Nawaz Sharif’s controversial interview to a publication, in which the party leader had made remarks regarding the Mumbai attacks trial sparking a political storm in the country. 

He had garnered more than 0.1 million votes as an independent contestant from Chakwal in the last general elections, held in 2013.

Another blow was served to the PML-N after veteran party leader Zulfiqar Khosa joined Imran Khan’s party.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Nawaz transferred ownership of Avenfield properties to children: NAB deputy prosecutor general

Nawaz transferred ownership of Avenfield properties to children: NAB deputy prosecutor general

Updated 17 minutes ago
Monsoon rains to bring Pakistan relief from sweltering heat

Monsoon rains to bring Pakistan relief from sweltering heat

 Updated an hour ago
Seven-member interim Sindh cabinet sworn in

Seven-member interim Sindh cabinet sworn in

Updated 18 minutes ago
Hasan Askari Rizvi sworn in as caretaker Punjab chief minister

Hasan Askari Rizvi sworn in as caretaker Punjab chief minister

Updated 52 minutes ago
Caretaker Balochistan chief minister to be sworn in today

Caretaker Balochistan chief minister to be sworn in today

 Updated 2 hours ago
Lahore to turn into battleground for PTI, PML-N stalwarts in upcoming polls

Lahore to turn into battleground for PTI, PML-N stalwarts in upcoming polls

 Updated 3 hours ago
PTI leader survives gun attack in Peshawar

PTI leader survives gun attack in Peshawar

Updated 3 hours ago
As load-shedding intensifies, Pakistanis question ex-PM Abbasi's 10,000 MW claim

As load-shedding intensifies, Pakistanis question ex-PM Abbasi's 10,000 MW claim

 Updated 5 hours ago
Dr Hasan Askari should recuse from Punjab CMship: former PM Abbasi

Dr Hasan Askari should recuse from Punjab CMship: former PM Abbasi

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM