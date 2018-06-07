Former Senate chairman Mohammad Mian Soomro joins PTI: sources

Former Senate Chairman Mian Muhammad Soomro. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Mohammad Mian Soomro Thursday joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, party sources informed Geo News.



Soomro will formally announce his joining in the coming days. Meanwhile, former federal minister Sikandar Bosan is also expected to announce his joining the PTI in the forthcoming days, according to sources.

Previously, senior politicians Sardar Ghulam Abbas and Zulfiqar Khosa joined the PTI.

Abbas, who quit Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz last month, met PTI chairman Imran Khan and announced his inclusion in the party. Senior leader Jahangir Tareen was also present at the meeting.

Abbas, who is considered among the most influential politicians in Chakwal, had quit PML-N following Nawaz Sharif’s controversial interview to a publication, in which the party leader had made remarks regarding the Mumbai attacks trial sparking a political storm in the country.

He had garnered more than 0.1 million votes as an independent contestant from Chakwal in the last general elections, held in 2013.

Another blow was served to the PML-N after veteran party leader Zulfiqar Khosa joined Imran Khan’s party.