Sardar Ramesh Singh files nomination for Sindh Assembly’s minority seat

Pakistan Sikh Council Chief Patron Sardar Ramesh Singh filing nomination papers in ECP. Photo: Afzal Nadeem Dogar

KARACHI: Pakistan Sikh Council Chief Patron Sardar Ramesh Singh on Wednesday filed nomination papers for reserved minority seat for Sindh Assembly as an independent candidate.



Singh claimed that no Sikh leader has taken part in the election from Karachi on reserved seat ever before.

"Christians, Hindus and other minority community have been contesting elections before. This time I have been selected unanimously by the Sikhs to contest the polls," he claimed.

Singh said that he has not joined any political party yet but expressed his hope that the Pakistan Peoples Party will support him in the contest.

The Sikh leader has expressed his reservations over their representation in the latest census.

"We have been underrepresented in the census. The census has recorded 6,000 Sikhs living in the country, while the factual number is over 30,000," he said.

No Sikh leader has been elected for Sindh Assembly in Pakistan's history up till now but Singh is hopeful that he will be the first to break the glass ceiling by getting elected in the provincial legislative assembly to represent Sikhs and other minorities.