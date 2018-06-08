Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jun 08 2018
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Sardar Ramesh Singh files nomination for Sindh Assembly’s minority seat

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Friday Jun 08, 2018

Pakistan Sikh Council Chief Patron Sardar Ramesh Singh filing nomination papers in ECP. Photo: Afzal Nadeem Dogar

KARACHI: Pakistan Sikh Council Chief Patron Sardar Ramesh Singh on Wednesday filed nomination papers for reserved minority seat for Sindh Assembly as an independent candidate.

Singh claimed that no Sikh leader has taken part in the election from Karachi on reserved seat ever before.

"Christians, Hindus and other minority community have been contesting elections before. This time I have been selected unanimously by the Sikhs to contest the polls," he claimed.

Singh said that he has not joined any political party yet but expressed his hope that the Pakistan Peoples Party will support him in the contest.

The Sikh leader has expressed his reservations over their representation in the latest census.

"We have been underrepresented in the census. The census has recorded 6,000 Sikhs living in the country, while the factual number is over 30,000," he said.

No Sikh leader has been elected for Sindh Assembly in Pakistan's history up till now but Singh is hopeful that he will be the first to break the glass ceiling by getting elected in the provincial legislative assembly to represent Sikhs and other minorities. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Nawaz transferred ownership of Avenfield properties to children: NAB deputy prosecutor general

Nawaz transferred ownership of Avenfield properties to children: NAB deputy prosecutor general

Updated 15 minutes ago
Monsoon rains to bring Pakistan relief from sweltering heat

Monsoon rains to bring Pakistan relief from sweltering heat

 Updated an hour ago
Seven-member interim Sindh cabinet sworn in

Seven-member interim Sindh cabinet sworn in

Updated 16 minutes ago
Hasan Askari Rizvi sworn in as caretaker Punjab chief minister

Hasan Askari Rizvi sworn in as caretaker Punjab chief minister

Updated 50 minutes ago
Caretaker Balochistan chief minister to be sworn in today

Caretaker Balochistan chief minister to be sworn in today

 Updated 2 hours ago
Lahore to turn into battleground for PTI, PML-N stalwarts in upcoming polls

Lahore to turn into battleground for PTI, PML-N stalwarts in upcoming polls

 Updated 3 hours ago
PTI leader survives gun attack in Peshawar

PTI leader survives gun attack in Peshawar

Updated 3 hours ago
As load-shedding intensifies, Pakistanis question ex-PM Abbasi's 10,000 MW claim

As load-shedding intensifies, Pakistanis question ex-PM Abbasi's 10,000 MW claim

 Updated 5 hours ago
Dr Hasan Askari should recuse from Punjab CMship: former PM Abbasi

Dr Hasan Askari should recuse from Punjab CMship: former PM Abbasi

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM