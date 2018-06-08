Can't connect right now! retry
business
Friday Jun 08 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Interim govt decides not to hike petroleum prices: sources

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jun 08, 2018

Caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhter says she would not make a decision like increasing prices, according to sources. — Geo News FILE

ISLAMABAD: The interim government has decided not to increase prices of petroleum products, sources informed Geo News Thursday.

Caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhter said that she would not make a decision like increasing the prices, according to sources.

The summary of hike in petroleum prices, forwarded to the prime minister by the finance ministry, has also not been responded to, the sources said.

The ministry had forwarded summary of recommendations by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to the premier, they added.

The OGRA on May 30 had sent a summary suggesting increase in prices of various petroleum products effective from June 1.

The regulator had recommended increase of Rs8.37 and Rs12.5 per litre in prices of petrol and diesel respectively.

The OGRA had also recommended Rs8.30 and Rs11.65 hike in kerosene oil and diesel oil prices respectively.

Comments

More From Business:

No decision taken yet on IMF bailout package: Finance Ministry

No decision taken yet on IMF bailout package: Finance Ministry

 Updated 12 hours ago
McDonald's plans fresh round of layoffs: WSJ

McDonald's plans fresh round of layoffs: WSJ

 Updated 16 hours ago
Exclusive: Philip Morris plans to target Indian smokers with iQOS device - sources

Exclusive: Philip Morris plans to target Indian smokers with iQOS device - sources

 Updated 16 hours ago
Volatility may hit Wall Street as Alphabet, Facebook leave tech sector group

Volatility may hit Wall Street as Alphabet, Facebook leave tech sector group

 Updated 2 days ago
PSX records 434 points gain fueled by new finance minister’s appointment

PSX records 434 points gain fueled by new finance minister’s appointment

 Updated 3 days ago
Starbucks' Howard Schultz steps down, fuels speculation of presidential bid

Starbucks' Howard Schultz steps down, fuels speculation of presidential bid

 Updated 3 days ago
Pakistan to benefit from Kuwait's ban on Indian fruits' import: FPCCI official

Pakistan to benefit from Kuwait's ban on Indian fruits' import: FPCCI official

 Updated 4 days ago
G7 asks Mnuchin to convey 'concern and disappointment' on tariffs

G7 asks Mnuchin to convey 'concern and disappointment' on tariffs

 Updated 5 days ago
Visa close to 'normal' after outage blocks transactions across Europe

Visa close to 'normal' after outage blocks transactions across Europe

 Updated 6 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM