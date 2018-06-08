Interim govt decides not to hike petroleum prices: sources

Caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhter says she would not make a decision like increasing prices, according to sources. — Geo News FILE

ISLAMABAD: The interim government has decided not to increase prices of petroleum products, sources informed Geo News Thursday.



Caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhter said that she would not make a decision like increasing the prices, according to sources.

The summary of hike in petroleum prices, forwarded to the prime minister by the finance ministry, has also not been responded to, the sources said.

The ministry had forwarded summary of recommendations by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to the premier, they added.

The OGRA on May 30 had sent a summary suggesting increase in prices of various petroleum products effective from June 1.

The regulator had recommended increase of Rs8.37 and Rs12.5 per litre in prices of petrol and diesel respectively.

The OGRA had also recommended Rs8.30 and Rs11.65 hike in kerosene oil and diesel oil prices respectively.