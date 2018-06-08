Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Jun 08 2018
By
AFP

Mediterranean could become a 'sea of plastic': WWF

By
AFP

Friday Jun 08, 2018

Tourists and local residents disembark a boat coming from nearby Nusa Penida island as plastic trash pollutes the beach in Sanur, Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo/Files
 

MARSEILLE: The Mediterranean could become a "sea of plastic", the WWF warned on Friday in a report calling for measures to clean up one of the world's worst affected bodies of water.

The WWF said the Mediterranean had record levels of "micro-plastics," the tiny pieces of plastic less than five millimetres (0.2 inches) in size which can be found increasingly in the food chain posing a threat to human health.

"The concentration of micro-plastics is nearly four times higher" in the Mediterranean compared with open seas elsewhere in the world, said the report, "Out of the Plastic Trap: Saving the Mediterranean from Plastic Pollution."

The problem, as all over the world, is simply that plastics have become an essential part of our daily lives while recycling only accounts for a third of the waste in Europe.

Plastic represents 95 percent of the waste floating in the Mediterranean and on its beaches, with most coming from Turkey and Spain, followed by Italy, Egypt and France, the report said.

To tackle the problem, there has to be an international agreement to reduce the dumping of plastic waste and to help clear up the mess at sea, the WWF said.

All countries around the Mediterranean should boost recycling, ban single-use plastics such as bags and bottles, and phase out the use of micro plastics in detergents or cosmetics by 2025.

The plastics industry itself should develop recyclable and compostable products made out of renewable raw materials, not chemicals derived from oil.

Indidviduals too have their role to play, making personal choices such as to use combs or kitchen utensils made of wood, not plastic, the WWF said.

Comments

More From World:

Rivers of lava destroy 600 homes on Hawaii's Big Island

Rivers of lava destroy 600 homes on Hawaii's Big Island

 Updated 31 minutes ago
Guatemala volcano toll reaches 109: officials

Guatemala volcano toll reaches 109: officials

 Updated 3 hours ago
US ICE to send hundreds, including potential asylum seekers, to federal prisons

US ICE to send hundreds, including potential asylum seekers, to federal prisons

 Updated 8 hours ago
Trump requested Saudi oil support before Iran nuclear decision: sources

Trump requested Saudi oil support before Iran nuclear decision: sources

 Updated 10 hours ago
‘I am coming if your tea is ready’: Turkish president joins students for Suhoor

‘I am coming if your tea is ready’: Turkish president joins students for Suhoor

 Updated 15 hours ago
G7 leaders must be civil as they pressure Trump, says Macron

G7 leaders must be civil as they pressure Trump, says Macron

 Updated 16 hours ago
Afghanistan announces ceasefire with Taliban for Eid

Afghanistan announces ceasefire with Taliban for Eid

 Updated 21 hours ago
Trump commutes sentence after appeal by Kim Kardashian

Trump commutes sentence after appeal by Kim Kardashian

 Updated 24 hours ago
Former BSF official gets 10 years jail term for 2006 IoK sex scandal

Former BSF official gets 10 years jail term for 2006 IoK sex scandal

Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM