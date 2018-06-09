Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jun 09 2018
By
AAGENCIES

KP replaces political agents with DCs in erstwhile FATA

By
AAGENCIES

Saturday Jun 09, 2018

An outside view of the KP Assembly that passed the KP-FATA merger bill with two-thirds majority on May 27, after it being already approved from the upper and lower chambers of the Parliament. — Geo News FILE

PESHAWAR: The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday re-designated the positions of political agents with deputy commissioners (DCs) in the erstwhile Federally Administrated Tribal Areas (FATA), according to a notification issued by the Home and Tribal Affairs Department.

Similarly, the posts of additional political agents and assistant political agents were also replaced by additional deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners respectively with immediate effect, the notification said.

The development comes weeks after a session of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly passed the KP-FATA merger bill with two-thirds majority, after it being already approved from the upper and lower chambers of the Parliament.

KP assembly passes FATA merger bill with two-thirds majority

92 provincial lawmakers voted in favour of the bill while seven in opposition

The session held on May 27 to vote for the bill was presided over by KP Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, where Chief Minister KP Pervaiz Khattak was also present.

The vote count showed that 92 provincial lawmakers voted in favour of the bill and seven in opposition.

Thirty-First Amendment Act, 2018

The National Assembly and Senate had already passed the bill titled Thirty-First Amendment Act, 2018. In the lower house, the bill was moved by Minister for Law and Justice Chaudhry Mahmood Bashir Virk.

Two hundred and twenty-nine parliamentarians voted in favour of the constitutional amendment, while one voted against it. The bill was opposed by government-allied parties JUI-F and Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP).

In Senate, 71 lawmakers voted in favor of the bill while five opposed the constitutional amendment.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan, China agree to further strengthen strategic ties

Pakistan, China agree to further strengthen strategic ties

Updated 2 hours ago
ECP warns of action against KU teachers refusing election duties

ECP warns of action against KU teachers refusing election duties

 Updated 2 hours ago
Nawaz submits reply in Asghar Khan case, denies receiving Rs3.5mn from Durrani

Nawaz submits reply in Asghar Khan case, denies receiving Rs3.5mn from Durrani

 Updated 3 hours ago
SC orders demolishing walls with advertisements in Karachi

SC orders demolishing walls with advertisements in Karachi

 Updated 3 hours ago
Suspected child-trafficking ring involved in sale of 1200 babies uncovered

Suspected child-trafficking ring involved in sale of 1200 babies uncovered

 Updated an hour ago
Farooq Sattar announces he will contest elections from three constituencies

Farooq Sattar announces he will contest elections from three constituencies

 Updated 4 hours ago
PTI workers protest outside Imran's residence over differences on party tickets

PTI workers protest outside Imran's residence over differences on party tickets

 Updated 2 hours ago
Nawaz, Shehbaz at loggerheads over issuing party ticket to Nisar

Nawaz, Shehbaz at loggerheads over issuing party ticket to Nisar

 Updated 5 hours ago
SC will work towards construction of dams: CJP

SC will work towards construction of dams: CJP

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM