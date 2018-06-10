Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Jun 10 2018
SC summons Hamza Shehbaz, Ayesha Ahad tomorrow

Sunday Jun 10, 2018

Shehbaz Shari'f son and PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz. Photo: File

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday summoned Hamza Shehbaz and Ayesha Ahad Malik, who claims to be the wife of Shehbaz Sharif’s son, to the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry tomorrow (Monday).

During the hearing of Ayesha Ahad's case at the top court's Lahore Registry, her counsel said, “Despite the fact that a case has been registered, no arrests have been made.”

To this, the CJP remarked, “If Hamza Shehbaz is in town then he should appear before the apex court’s Lahore Registry tomorrow.” 

On June 3, a case was registered against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader (PML-N) Hamza and five others following orders from the Supreme Court. Justice Nisar had ordered IG  Punjab to register a case by midnight against those allegedly involved in abusing Ayesha Ahad.

Ayesha Ahad had registered a complaint against Hamza and Shehbaz Sharif's son-in-law Ali Imran.

In the complaint, she accused Hamza of violence, issuing threats to life and usurpation of possessions, including jewelry, a mobile phone and her purse. Ayesha Ahad alleged that people sent by Hamza forcefully took her laptop, nikahnama (marriage contract) and other documents.

Justice Nisar had taken notice on Ayesha Ahad's complaint after she approached him against the delay in her cases and threats to her and her daughter’s lives.

Ayesha Ahad files another complaint against Hamza Shehbaz, Ali Imran

Woman alleges people sent by Hamza forcefully took her nikah nama, other possessions

A first information report (FIR) was registered on June 2, against Hamza, a member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and five others at the Islampura police station. Charges against the accused had included violence, robbery, usurpation, vandalism, threats to life and attempted rape.

Apart from Hamza, others accused in the case comprise former Inspector-General (IG) Rana Maqbool, Zulfiqar Cheema, Inspector Ateeq Dogar, and Imran Yousuf, as per Captain (retd) Amin Wains, the capital city police officer (CCPO) for Lahore.

A police official had said the case had been filed under the Pakistan Penal Code Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), 337 (hurt and injuries), and 354 (molestation with sexual motive), as well as the Code of Criminal Procedure Sections 149 (rioting armed with deadly weapon) and 511 (attempting to commit punishable offences).

Ahad's prior complaint, filed in 2011, was also made part of the latest FIR.

Hamza, however, had rebutted the claims saying Ayesha Ahad’s accusations were baseless and that she had made the same accusations in 2014 in the court of law but was unable to present any evidence.

