Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jun 04 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Ayesha Ahad files another complaint against Hamza Shehbaz, Ali Imran

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jun 04, 2018

LAHORE: Ayesha Ahad — the woman who claims to be married to former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif's son Hamza — registered a complaint against the latter and Shehbaz's son-in-law Ali Imran on Monday. 

In the complaint filed on Sunday night, Ahad has accused Hamza of violence, issuing threats to life, and usurpation of possessions including jewellery, a mobile phone, and her purse.  

No arrests made over Ayesha Ahad case despite registration of FIR

The case was filed at the Islampura police station, the officers of which claim they efforts are underway to search for and arrest the accused persons

The woman alleged that people sent by Hamza forcefully took her laptop, nikah nama (marriage contract), and other documents.  

The complaint is being reviewed by the police. 

While hearing a plea pertaining to the threats to Ahad Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, on Saturday, had ordered the Punjab Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Arif Nawaz Khan to register a case by midnight against those allegedly involved in abusing her.

In her plea, Ayesha Ahad had asserted that she and her daughter faced danger from Hamza Shehbaz, following which the apex court summoned her.

A first information report (FIR) was then registered on June 2, against Hamza, a member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and five others at the Islampura police station. Charges against the accused had included violence, robbery, usurpation, vandalism, threats to life, and attempted rape.

A first information report (FIR) was at the Islampura police station by Ayesha Ahad (left) against Hamza Shehbaz (right), the son of former chief minister of Punjab Shahbaz Shari. Photo: File
2

Apart from Hamza Shehbaz, others accused in the case comprise former Inspector-General (IG) Rana Maqbool, Zulfiqar Cheema, Inspector Ateeq Dogar, and Imran Yousuf, as per Captain (retd) Amin Wains, the capital city police officer (CCPO) for Lahore.

A police official had said the case had been filed under the Pakistan Penal Code Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), 337 (hurt and injuries), and 354 (molestation with sexual motive), as well as the Code of Criminal Procedure Sections 149 (rioting armed with deadly weapon) and 511 (attempting to commit punishable offences).

Ahad's prior complaint, filed in 2011, was also made part of the latest FIR.

Hamza, however, had rebutted the claims, saying Ahad’s accusations were baseless and that she had made the same accusations in 2014 in the court of law but was unable to present any evidence.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Will approach UK, US courts for action against Reham, says Wasim

Will approach UK, US courts for action against Reham, says Wasim

Updated 35 minutes ago
Exclusive: Reham Khan alleges she is being 'bullied by PTI'

Exclusive: Reham Khan alleges she is being 'bullied by PTI'

 Updated an hour ago
Khadija Siddiqui’s attacker acquitted by Lahore High Court

Khadija Siddiqui’s attacker acquitted by Lahore High Court

 Updated 4 hours ago
Ex-husband Ijaz, Wasim Akram, others send Reham Khan defamation notice

Ex-husband Ijaz, Wasim Akram, others send Reham Khan defamation notice

 Updated 4 hours ago
Mashal murder case transferred to Peshawar ATC on family’s plea

Mashal murder case transferred to Peshawar ATC on family’s plea

 Updated 6 hours ago
Sindh govt bans pillion riding on Youm-e-Ali in Karachi, Hyderabad

Sindh govt bans pillion riding on Youm-e-Ali in Karachi, Hyderabad

 Updated 6 hours ago
FIA busts gang in Lahore allegedly scamming liver transplant donors

FIA busts gang in Lahore allegedly scamming liver transplant donors

 Updated 6 hours ago
CTD arrests ‘TTP commander’ from Karachi

CTD arrests ‘TTP commander’ from Karachi

 Updated 7 hours ago
Social media being used against Pakistan, institutions: DG ISPR

Social media being used against Pakistan, institutions: DG ISPR

Updated 2 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM