Ayesha Ahad files another complaint against Hamza Shehbaz, Ali Imran

LAHORE: Ayesha Ahad — the woman who claims to be married to former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif's son Hamza — registered a complaint against the latter and Shehbaz's son-in-law Ali Imran on Monday.



In the complaint filed on Sunday night, Ahad has accused Hamza of violence, issuing threats to life, and usurpation of possessions including jewellery, a mobile phone, and her purse.



The woman alleged that people sent by Hamza forcefully took her laptop, nikah nama (marriage contract), and other documents.

The complaint is being reviewed by the police.

While hearing a plea pertaining to the threats to Ahad Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, on Saturday, had ordered the Punjab Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Arif Nawaz Khan to register a case by midnight against those allegedly involved in abusing her.

In her plea, Ayesha Ahad had asserted that she and her daughter faced danger from Hamza Shehbaz, following which the apex court summoned her.

A first information report (FIR) was then registered on June 2, against Hamza, a member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and five others at the Islampura police station. Charges against the accused had included violence, robbery, usurpation, vandalism, threats to life, and attempted rape.

A first information report (FIR) was at the Islampura police station by Ayesha Ahad (left) against Hamza Shehbaz (right), the son of former chief minister of Punjab Shahbaz Shari. Photo: File 2

Apart from Hamza Shehbaz, others accused in the case comprise former Inspector-General (IG) Rana Maqbool, Zulfiqar Cheema, Inspector Ateeq Dogar, and Imran Yousuf, as per Captain (retd) Amin Wains, the capital city police officer (CCPO) for Lahore.



A police official had said the case had been filed under the Pakistan Penal Code Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), 337 (hurt and injuries), and 354 (molestation with sexual motive), as well as the Code of Criminal Procedure Sections 149 (rioting armed with deadly weapon) and 511 (attempting to commit punishable offences).



Ahad's prior complaint, filed in 2011, was also made part of the latest FIR.

Hamza, however, had rebutted the claims, saying Ahad’s accusations were baseless and that she had made the same accusations in 2014 in the court of law but was unable to present any evidence.