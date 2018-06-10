Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Jun 10 2018
“Stories for our children” under SOC banner to honour Pakistani heroes

Sunday Jun 10, 2018

After multiple award-winning documentaries, showcasing the cold and harsh realities of Pakistan, Oscar winner filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy’s latest offering is an animated series full of Pakistani real life heroes.

The YouTube series titled “Stories for our children” depicts the lives of real heroes. The first of the four-part series narrates the life and altruistic chronicles of renowned humanitarian Abdul Sattar Edhi.

The episode takes viewers back to 1950s, when Edhi opened a free medical dispensary and an ambulance service. Released during Ramazan, the episode aims at promoting heroes “who stood up for diversity and inclusion” and showing to the future generations that “change begins with a celebration of love and tolerance.”

Speaking to Geo.tv about what she terms as “an experience for the whole family”, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy said, “We are taking into educational institutes and also sharing online so families inside and outside Pakistan can experience them.”

She revealed that the remaining episodes will feature the lives of Kulsum (a Hazara girl from Khalsabad village) and Shaheed Aitzaz Hasan, a 16-year-old martyr, who sacrificed his life by intercepting a suicide bomber and in turn saving the lives of his fellow students.

“They are not all based on heroes, they are also based on places and stories around these heroes,” Sharmeen added.



