Can't connect right now! retry
world
Sunday Jun 10 2018
By
REUTERS

Philippine troops kill 15 militants in air and ground assaults

By
REUTERS

Sunday Jun 10, 2018

 Philippine troops launched air and ground assaults against a rebel bomb factory/ file photo

MANILA: At least 15 pro-Daesh militants were killed when Philippine troops launched air and ground assaults against a rebel bomb factory on Sunday, a military commander said.

Air strikes and artillery pounded an area in the Liguasan marsh in Maguindanao, where the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) group had been making improvised explosive devices, said Brigadier General Cirilito Sobejana.

About 60 to 100 BIFF militants were in the vicinity when the assaults began before dawn, Sobejana said.

“Fifteen were confirmed killed, 10 were injured and two others were captured,” he said. “We were able to destroy their main IED factory in southern Liguasan, and this is a big loss to them.”

The military classifies the BIFF, which it say has 300 to 400 members, as a terrorist organization, along with the Abu Sayyaf and Maute groups.

The militants in southern Philippines have regrouped and were retraining and recruiting new members for future attacks after occupying the southern city of Marawi for five months last year, the military has said.

Comments

More From World:

Trump and North Korea's Kim in Singapore for historic summit

Trump and North Korea's Kim in Singapore for historic summit

 Updated 5 hours ago
President Mamnoon, Modi shake hands at SCO Summit

President Mamnoon, Modi shake hands at SCO Summit

 Updated 11 hours ago
A nuclear-powered summit

A nuclear-powered summit

 Updated 12 hours ago
Polio makes comeback in Venezuela after decades

Polio makes comeback in Venezuela after decades

 Updated 13 hours ago
Royal newlyweds attend Queen Elizabeth’s birthday parade

Royal newlyweds attend Queen Elizabeth’s birthday parade

 Updated 14 hours ago
Britain's Prince Philip turns 97 in characteristic no-fuss style

Britain's Prince Philip turns 97 in characteristic no-fuss style

 Updated 16 hours ago
Yemen rebel fire kills 3 civilians in Saudi: coalition

Yemen rebel fire kills 3 civilians in Saudi: coalition

 Updated 17 hours ago
President Mamnoon meets China's Xi during SCO, talks Sino-Pak relations

President Mamnoon meets China's Xi during SCO, talks Sino-Pak relations

 Updated 17 hours ago
Man arrested over deadly Japan stabbing spree

Man arrested over deadly Japan stabbing spree

 Updated 20 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM