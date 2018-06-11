US dollar closes at Rs119.84 in interbank market

KARACHI: The rate of US dollar closed on Monday at Rs119.84, after reaching a record high level of Rs121 that the currency had reached to earlier in the day, the State Bank of Pakistan said.

The movement is based on foreign exchange demand-supply gap in the interbank market, the bank said.

Increasing imports and a widening current account deficit were cited as the possible reasons for the hike in value of the foreign currency



Despite the continued growth in exports (13.3 percent in Jul-Apr FY18) and some uptick in remittances, growing imports have pushed the current account deficit to US$ 14.0 billion during the first ten months of FY18, which is 1.5 times the level of deficit realised during the same period last year, SBP said.

The bank said this market-driven adjustment in the exchange rate along with other recent policy measures are expected to contain the imbalances in the external account thereby containing aggregate demand and also facilitate the prospects for generating non-debt creating inflows.

SBP will continue to closely monitor the foreign exchange markets; and stands ready to ensure stability in the financial markets and curb the emergence of speculative pressures, it said.

In March, the US dollar shot up by Rs4.93 in the inter-bank market to hit a high of Rs115.5 before coming down to Rs115 at the close of business.