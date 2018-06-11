Can't connect right now! retry
business
Monday Jun 11 2018
By
GEO NEWS

US dollar closes at Rs119.84 in interbank market

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jun 11, 2018

KARACHI: The rate of US dollar closed on Monday at Rs119.84, after reaching a record high level of Rs121 that the currency had reached to earlier in the day, the State Bank of Pakistan said.

The movement is based on foreign exchange demand-supply gap in the interbank market, the bank said.

Increasing imports and a widening current account deficit were cited as the possible reasons for the hike in value of the foreign currency

Despite the continued growth in exports (13.3 percent in Jul-Apr FY18) and some uptick in remittances, growing imports have pushed the current account deficit to US$ 14.0 billion during the first ten months of FY18, which is 1.5 times the level of deficit realised during the same period last year, SBP said.

The bank said this market-driven adjustment in the exchange rate along with other recent policy measures are expected to contain the imbalances in the external account thereby containing aggregate demand and also facilitate the prospects for generating non-debt creating inflows.

SBP will continue to closely monitor the foreign exchange markets; and stands ready to ensure stability in the financial markets and curb the emergence of speculative pressures, it said.

In March, the US dollar shot up by Rs4.93 in the inter-bank market to hit a high of Rs115.5 before coming down to Rs115 at the close of business.

Comments

More From Business:

SC suspends tax deduction on pre-paid mobile phone cards

SC suspends tax deduction on pre-paid mobile phone cards

 Updated 5 hours ago
Apple to make 20 percent fewer new model iPhones this year: Nikkei

Apple to make 20 percent fewer new model iPhones this year: Nikkei

 Updated 2 days ago
Interim govt decides not to hike petroleum prices: sources

Interim govt decides not to hike petroleum prices: sources

 Updated 4 days ago
No decision taken yet on IMF bailout package: Finance Ministry

No decision taken yet on IMF bailout package: Finance Ministry

 Updated 4 days ago
McDonald's plans fresh round of layoffs: WSJ

McDonald's plans fresh round of layoffs: WSJ

 Updated 4 days ago
Exclusive: Philip Morris plans to target Indian smokers with iQOS device - sources

Exclusive: Philip Morris plans to target Indian smokers with iQOS device - sources

 Updated 4 days ago
Volatility may hit Wall Street as Alphabet, Facebook leave tech sector group

Volatility may hit Wall Street as Alphabet, Facebook leave tech sector group

 Updated 5 days ago
PSX records 434 points gain fueled by new finance minister’s appointment

PSX records 434 points gain fueled by new finance minister’s appointment

 Updated 6 days ago
Starbucks' Howard Schultz steps down, fuels speculation of presidential bid

Starbucks' Howard Schultz steps down, fuels speculation of presidential bid

 Updated 7 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM