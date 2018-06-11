Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jun 11 2018
Caretaker govt hikes fuel prices; petrol goes up by Rs4.26 per litre

Monday Jun 11, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government revised prices of petroleum products on Sunday increasing the price of petrol by Rs4.26 per litre with effect from tomorrow (Tuesday).

The revised price of petrol would be Rs91.96 per litre.

The price of diesel has been increased by Rs6.55, while the price of light diesel has also been increased by Rs6.14.

Diesel will now be retailed at Rs105.31 per litre while light diesel will be sold for Rs74.99 per litre. Kerosene oil witnessed an increase of Rs8.22 per litre and will now be sold for Rs84.34 per litre. 

Meanwhile, the Federal Board of Revenue has issued a notification calling for an increase in sales tax on petroleum products. 

The sales tax have been increased to 12 percent from seven percent on petrol, to 24 percent from 17 percent on High Speed Diesel, to nine percent from one percent on Light Diesel and to 12 percent from seven percent on Kerosene Oil. 

The implementation of new sales tax percentage will be applicable from June 12 to June 30.

