TrumpKimSummit: What to expect?

LEFT: US President Donald Trump in The Istana, the official residence of the prime minister, in Singapore, June 11, 2018. AFP/Saul Loeb; RIGHT: North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un visits Singapore. Picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on June 11, 2018. KCNA via REUTERS 1

SINGAPORE: After 70 years, chances are that another cold war — one between the North and South Koreas — may come to an end.



US President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong-un may not be mediators but may become the arbitrators of a tit-for-tat spat that has the global fraternity on the edge.

As per an American media outlet, the meeting today between the two leaders could also mark the official end of the Korean war of 1950-53.



However, with increasing likelihood of a peace deal, odds of a risky culmination of the event are also rising. Plus, there also remains the question of the rule of the Kim family.

With regard to the discussions, the United States is determined to denuclearise North Korea, but the latter is already willing to denuclearise the entire Korean peninsula.

According to analysts, North Korea can demand the US that the latter remove its nuclear weapons from the former's region. On the other hand, the pressure on Trump to gain something out of this highly-anticipated meeting has also mounted.

Diplomatic analysts, regardless, are of the opinion that there’s no chance that the talks could fail.

